Jerry Geisler serves as executive vice president and chief information security officer (CISO) for Walmart, Inc. His responsibilities encompass data security for Walmart’s millions of customers and associates. In addition, he oversees the information security strategy, engineering, operations, testing and assessment, services, risk and compliance for the global enterprise.

Under Jerry’s leadership, Walmart’s Information Security program focuses on emerging best-in-class information security practices, innovation and business enablement across AI, IT, ICS, cloud, platform and product security domains.

Jerry serves on the board of directors for Team8, a cybersecurity incubator and venture capital fund. He also participates in a number of other forums, including Security 50 and the board for Mercy's Digital Data/Information Systems Security Committee.

A U.S. Marine Corps veteran, Jerry earned undergraduate degrees in criminology and organizational management, graduate degrees in ethics and leadership (M.S.) and an MBA from John Brown University. He holds numerous technical certifications and has completed industry-recognized professional education programs with both the Harvard Kennedy School (Cybersecurity & Policy) and Carnegie Mellon University (CISO Institute).