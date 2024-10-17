Seth Dallaire is executive vice president and chief growth officer for Walmart Inc. He is responsible for global enterprise platforms, including Walmart Connect/digital advertising, Walmart+, Walmart Data Ventures, VIZIO, Sam’s Club MAP, as well as the global Marketplace platform.

From 2024 to 2026, Seth served as executive vice president and chief growth officer of Walmart U.S. In this role, he helped scale Walmart U.S.’s newer growth businesses across media, membership, marketing and data. From 2021 to 2024, Seth served as executive vice president and chief revenue officer of Walmart U.S., where the Revenue organization contributed to Walmart’s expansion beyond retail sales and created financial flexibility to fuel new innovations.

Prior to joining Walmart, Seth served as Instacart’s chief revenue officer, where he built the advertising business from the ground up and partnered with more than 2,500 brands. He previously held leadership roles at Amazon, including vice president of global advertising sales and marketing, helping grow its retail media business. Earlier in his career, Seth led sales teams at Yahoo! and Microsoft.

Seth received his Bachelor of Arts from Vassar College and his Master of Business Administration from New York University.