Our suppliers help us meet the needs of hundreds of millions of customers each week with responsibly produced products and services. Want to join the thousands of other businesses around the world that proudly call themselves Walmart suppliers? Take a look below to learn more about us, and what it takes to become a supplier partner.
All Walmart and Sam's Club suppliers and their manufacturing facilities, including all subcontracting and packaging facilities, will be held to these standards.
Learn more about supplier requirements.
Our suppliers fit into multiple categories, and together, they make up a pool of over 100,000 businesses worldwide. They’re how we provide the products our customers want and need. Check out the different types of suppliers to see where you fit. If your business is located in the United States, we ask you to complete our application process to be considered to sell products in stores or online.
Learn more about applying to be a supplier.
We’re continuing to build an inclusive supply chain that reflects our customer, and it’s imperative that we provide products and services that resonate and meet our customers' needs. Our customers represent all of America, and we want to be sure our suppliers do, too.
Learn more about supplier inclusion.
The Walmart Sustainability Hub is a destination for Walmart suppliers to access resources and learn about opportunities to collaborate with Walmart, join initiatives or review case studies and best practices to inspire your company to take the next step of your sustainability journey.
Learn more about sustainability for suppliers.
Together, we can help spark a revitalization of U.S.-based manufacturing. By making production more affordable and feasible in the United States, we can bring our customers more U.S.-made, grown or assembled products and manufacturers can create more jobs in America.
Learn more about U.S.-based supplier support.