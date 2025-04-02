We want our associates around the world to feel seen for their unique contributions, supported in their daily work and connected to their coworkers.

We believe talent is widely distributed, but opportunity is not, so we remove unnecessary barriers to joining and advancing in our company. Our policies, practices, and programs promote fairness and the same treatment for all associates. Everyone at Walmart has access to opportunities for development and advancement. We bring this to life through our People strategy by investing in associate growth, well-being and digital enablement in all our markets.

We also transparently report on our workforce data and have associate resource groups open to all associates to further engagement, networking, connection and a sense of community.