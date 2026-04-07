Isaac Cody is the executive vice president and chief financial officer for Walmart International, overseeing all aspects of finance — including planning and analysis, global sourcing, capital allocation and partnership services — while also leading the international strategy team, driving decisions on future planning, market entries and exits, strategic investments and in-market transformations worldwide.

Isaac and his team work to support long-term, profitable and sustainable growth across Walmart’s markets, which serve more than 80 million customers per week in the 18 countries where Walmart International operates stores or clubs.

Prior to his current role, Isaac served as senior vice president, International Finance, where he led planning, forecasting and performance management in collaboration with international market CFOs.

Before he joined Walmart International, Isaac was SVP, U.S. Supply Chain and Operations Finance. In this role, Isaac acted as a financial steward for the End-to-End team, driving connectivity across the U.S. segment to deliver results for customers, associates and shareholders.

Isaac began his career as a store operations intern at the Nixa, Missouri, Supercenter in 2001 and joined Walmart as a staff auditor after graduating college. Over his two-decade tenure at the company, Isaac has held a breadth of positions in finance. He’s worked in Walmart U.S. in Real Estate, Operations, Merchandising and Health and Wellness, as well as a previous role in International as CFO of the Japanese business Seiyu. Walmart exited Japan in 2025. Prior to Walmart U.S., Isaac led our Global Treasury, Tax and Claims Administration organization as treasurer.

Isaac received a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Business from Drury University and completed a study abroad program at the Fachhochschule Nordostniedersachsen in Luneburg, Germany. Isaac has served in volunteer leadership positions at Drury University, Thaden School, the Arkansas Philharmonic Orchestra, Helen Walton Children’s Enrichment Center, and Junior Achievement of Arkansas.