 
 
Logout
Logout
Home
About
Location Facts

Location Facts

Where in the World is Walmart?

From our humble beginnings as a small discount retailer in Rogers, Ark., Walmart has opened thousands of stores in the United States and expanded internationally. Through this model of expansion, we’ve taking a multi-local, tailored approach bringing the right businesses to the communities that need them, and creating opportunities and bringing value to customers, suppliers and associates around the globe.

Are you looking for a nearby U.S. store? Please use our store locator.

Our Footprint

Quick Facts

Today, Walmart operates more than 10,800 stores and clubs in 19 countries and eCommerce websites. As of the end of FY2026, we employed approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide, with approximately 1.6 million associates in the U.S.

 

Select a U.S. or international market to see individual data:

U.S. and International Retail Units

  • Walmart U.S.: 4,611
  • Sam's Club U.S.: 601
  • Walmart International: 5,743

Total retail units1: 10,955

U.S. Retail Units

  • Walmart Supercenters: 3,566
  • Walmart discount stores: 351
  • Neighborhood Markets: 673
  • Small formats2: 21
  • Sam's Club: 601

Total U.S. retail units1: 5,212

No description found in asset

1. Total retail units as of January 31, 2026.

2. Small formats include eCommerce acquisition / C-stores, Walmart fuel stations, other pharmacy formats, Amigo, Walmart on Campus and Super Ahorros banners.

#f2f2f2
Stock pricing delayed by 20 minutes.
© 2026 Walmart Inc. All Rights Reserved.