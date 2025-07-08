Powered by generative AI. Results may not fully be accurate. Use is governed by the Generative AI Guidelines and other applicable Walmart policies.
From our humble beginnings as a small discount retailer in Rogers, Ark., Walmart has opened thousands of stores in the United States and expanded internationally. Through this model of expansion, we’ve taking a multi-local, tailored approach bringing the right businesses to the communities that need them, and creating opportunities and bringing value to customers, suppliers and associates around the globe.
Today, Walmart operates more than 10,800 stores and clubs in 19 countries and eCommerce websites. As of the end of FY2026, we employed approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide, with approximately 1.6 million associates in the U.S.
Total retail units1: 10,955
Total U.S. retail units1: 5,212
1. Total retail units as of January 31, 2026.
2. Small formats include eCommerce acquisition / C-stores, Walmart fuel stations, other pharmacy formats, Amigo, Walmart on Campus and Super Ahorros banners.
