As we continue to shape the future of retail, we’re leading the way in building a resilient supply chain that provides our customers access to the products they want, however they choose to shop. Walmart brings value to customers and communities worldwide, and we know that local entrepreneurs and manufacturers are vital to the success of the global retail sector. That’s why we’re hosting Walmart Growth Summits globally, providing opportunities for suppliers, innovators and entrepreneurs around the world to connect with Walmart.





In 2025, in addition to the Walmart Growth Summits we've hosted in India, México and Chile, we're expanding to Africa. The first Massmart Powered by Walmart Growth Summit will be held in Johannesburg, South Africa, in April.





Please visit each market's Walmart Growth Summit page for application information and requirements specific to that location.