As we continue to shape the future of retail, we’re leading the way in building a resilient supply chain that provides our customers access to the products they want, however they choose to shop. Walmart brings value to customers and communities worldwide, and we know that local entrepreneurs and manufacturers are vital to the success of the global retail sector. That’s why we’re hosting Walmart Growth Summits globally, providing opportunities for suppliers, innovators and entrepreneurs around the world to connect with Walmart.


In 2025, in addition to the Walmart Growth Summits we've hosted in India, México and Chile, we're expanding to Africa. The first Massmart Powered by Walmart Growth Summit will be held in Johannesburg, South Africa, in April.


Please visit each market's Walmart Growth Summit page for application information and requirements specific to that location.

Africa
Massmart Powered by Walmart Growth Summit was held in Johannesburg, South Africa, on April 2, 2025. Read the recap here.
Canada
Walmart Canada Growth Summit was held in Mississauga, Ontario, on July 9, 2025. Read the recap here.
Central America
Walmart Centroamérica Growth Summit 2025 will be held July 30-31.
Chile
Walmart Chile Growth Summit 2024 was held in Santiago. Stay tuned for future event details..
India
Thank you for a successful 2024 Walmart Growth Summit India. Find full details in our event recap. Stay tuned for future event details.
Mexico
Walmart México Growth Summit 2025 (15 May, 2025): an open call for Mexican companies of all sizes to become part of our supplier network.

Export-ready suppliers can also join Walmart Marketplace and reach millions of online customers in the U.S. and other markets through Walmart.com. Walmart.com is a curated community of professional online sellers who offer top-quality, authentic products and best-in-class customer service. To learn more about Walmart.com, visit our Marketplace information page.

Frequently Asked Questions

General FAQ

Walmart Growth Summit is a large sourcing event. For selected entrepreneurs, it is an exciting opportunity to pitch their products to a merchant and potentially get a product in the hands of millions of our customers. Products must be made, grown or assembled in the designated country of the event in order to be considered for the event.


All pitches are one-on-one meetings to provide opportunities for potential deals supplying our stores and formats or participating in our multiple global online marketplace.


In addition to the pitch meetings, the event includes a series of breakout sessions designed to inform and educate business owners of all sizes on what it’s like to do business with Walmart.

As an international retailer, Walmart brings value to customers and communities worldwide, and we understand that local entrepreneurs and manufacturers are vital to the success of the global retail sector. We see huge potential for suppliers to grow their businesses by leveraging the unique scale and global distribution opportunity Walmart provides.


We also believe that by significantly accelerating our international suppliers, we are helping more local businesses reach our customers, while creating jobs and strengthening communities across the globe.

When applications open for each event, you will submit through an exclusive link provided by RangeMe.com. You will be able to access the link when applications go live, but now is a great time to set up a free account on RangeMe and begin building a robust product portfolio and supplier profile. Completing this information now will streamline the required steps once the process starts.

RangeMe is the product discovery and sourcing platform where retailers and suppliers discover, connect and grow their business. Walmart Inc. has partnered with this web platform – RangeMe – for gathering all item pitches for Walmart Growth Summits. Subject to space availability, only items submitted on RangeMe during the application period will be considered.  

Yes. Each event is designed to source products made, grown or assembled in country.

Supplier FAQ

Yes. You can find general supplier requirements on the Walmart Supplier page. Requirements specific to each market can be found on each country's Walmart Growth Summit page.

All items submitted by the supplier can be viewed on the RangeMe platform.

Yes. We do not allow the following categories to apply or pitch their product to buyers. Please note that each event could have additional limitations outside of the list below.


  • Cigarettes/Tobacco
  • Pharmaceutical Drugs
  • Smoking Accessories
  • 3 Point
  • Animal Health
  • Barn and Stall Equipment
  • Equine
  • Farm & Ranch Fencing
  • Hemp
  • Irrigation & Spraying
  • Livestock
  • Poultry
  • Tractor
  • Twine
  • Retailer Services
  • Books
  • Movies
  • Music
  • Musical instrument & karaoke
  • Products with ingredients, USPs, Description or Name that include CBD or Cannabis

All companies that submit by the deadline will receive an email confirming their submission after the application period closes. If your product and company meet our criteria, we will extend a meeting invitation, outlining which category and product was selected, if appropriate.

Invited companies will be offered the opportunity to include a maximum of two (2) attendees if selected to attend in person.

You will receive a confirmation email and be included in the communication stream for event attendees.

Your product pitch should focus on items appropriate for the category for which you are meeting. Please limit your product pitch meetings to the items listed in your confirmed meeting invitation (and any color/size/style variants that are appropriate for the category listed in the confirmed meeting information).

Walmart Marketplace sellers are uniquely positioned to tap into Walmart’s omnichannel capabilities and be among the first candidates considered for a Walmart Growth Summit pitch session. Established Marketplace sellers bring millions of exciting products to Walmart.com already. With the Walmart Growth Summit opportunity, together we can expand these offerings to our stores and formats across the world to get popular Marketplace products in the hands of millions of our brick-and-mortar customers. Details about the seller qualification process are available on the Walmart Marketplace website.

To learn more about Walmart and where we operate, please see the About Walmart page on our corporate website.

