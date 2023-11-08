As we continue to shape the future of retail, we’re leading the way in building a resilient supply chain that provides our customers access to the products they want, however they choose to shop. Walmart brings value to customers and communities worldwide, and we know that local entrepreneurs and manufacturers are vital to the success of the global retail sector. That’s why we’re hosting Walmart Growth Summits globally, providing opportunities for suppliers, innovators and entrepreneurs around the world to connect with Walmart.
In 2025, in addition to the Walmart Growth Summits we've hosted in India, México and Chile, we're expanding to Africa. The first Massmart Powered by Walmart Growth Summit will be held in Johannesburg, South Africa, in April.
Please visit each market's Walmart Growth Summit page for application information and requirements specific to that location.
Export-ready suppliers can also join Walmart Marketplace and reach millions of online customers in the U.S. and other markets through Walmart.com. Walmart.com is a curated community of professional online sellers who offer top-quality, authentic products and best-in-class customer service. To learn more about Walmart.com, visit our Marketplace information page.
Walmart Growth Summit is a large sourcing event. For selected entrepreneurs, it is an exciting opportunity to pitch their products to a merchant and potentially get a product in the hands of millions of our customers. Products must be made, grown or assembled in the designated country of the event in order to be considered for the event.
All pitches are one-on-one meetings to provide opportunities for potential deals supplying our stores and formats or participating in our multiple global online marketplace.
In addition to the pitch meetings, the event includes a series of breakout sessions designed to inform and educate business owners of all sizes on what it’s like to do business with Walmart.
We also believe that by significantly accelerating our international suppliers, we are helping more local businesses reach our customers, while creating jobs and strengthening communities across the globe.
When applications open for each event, you will submit through an exclusive link provided by RangeMe.com. You will be able to access the link when applications go live, but now is a great time to set up a free account on RangeMe and begin building a robust product portfolio and supplier profile. Completing this information now will streamline the required steps once the process starts.
RangeMe is the product discovery and sourcing platform where retailers and suppliers discover, connect and grow their business. Walmart Inc. has partnered with this web platform – RangeMe – for gathering all item pitches for Walmart Growth Summits. Subject to space availability, only items submitted on RangeMe during the application period will be considered.
Yes. You can find general supplier requirements on the Walmart Supplier page. Requirements specific to each market can be found on each country's Walmart Growth Summit page.
Yes. We do not allow the following categories to apply or pitch their product to buyers. Please note that each event could have additional limitations outside of the list below.
Your product pitch should focus on items appropriate for the category for which you are meeting. Please limit your product pitch meetings to the items listed in your confirmed meeting invitation (and any color/size/style variants that are appropriate for the category listed in the confirmed meeting information).
Walmart Marketplace sellers are uniquely positioned to tap into Walmart’s omnichannel capabilities and be among the first candidates considered for a Walmart Growth Summit pitch session. Established Marketplace sellers bring millions of exciting products to Walmart.com already. With the Walmart Growth Summit opportunity, together we can expand these offerings to our stores and formats across the world to get popular Marketplace products in the hands of millions of our brick-and-mortar customers. Details about the seller qualification process are available on the Walmart Marketplace website.
To learn more about Walmart and where we operate, please see the About Walmart page on our corporate website.