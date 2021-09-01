At Walmart, we aim to use our strengths and collaborate with others to transform the systems on which we all rely, including advancing our ambitious commitments and goals within the areas of opportunity, sustainability, community and diversity, equity and inclusion. We believe that our work in these areas is not only beneficial for our business bottom line, but also creates shared value for customers and society.

Beyond producing a whole systems change and shared value, our approach to global responsibility also underscores the importance of true integration into our core business, drawing upon our core capabilities and strengths, and collective action through collaboration with supplier and industry partners, and key stakeholders.