Todd Sears serves as executive vice president and chief financial officer for Walmart U.S.. In this role, Todd leads the finance function for Walmart U.S.

Since joining the company in 2011, Todd has held several leadership roles across the company’s finance organization. most recently, Todd served as senior vice president and chief financial officer for Sam's Club. Prior to that, his roles included senior vice president for finance in Walmart International, chief audit executive for Walmart’s global internal audit team, assistant corporate controller and controller for Walmart Brazil.

Todd began his career at Ernst & Young, LLP where he spent nearly a decade serving clients in the financial services and insurance sectors, performing audits and providing advisory services.

Todd received his Master of Accountancy and Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Brigham Young University, graduating magna cum laude. He is a CPA in Washington state and is fluent in English and Portuguese.