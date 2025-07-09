How long will the project take and are you on schedule?

The new Home Office officially opened in January 2025, when we unveiled some of the key facilities, including: Sam Walton Hall, the Welcome Center, Spark Shop, 8th & Plate Associate Food Hall, Helen’s Ampitheater and two office buildings (Cheer and Ol’ Roy). Our first merchandising team transitioned in January and move-in will continue in phases throughout the year.

Prior to our 2025 opening –



In 2019, demolition, infrastructure and utility construction began, along with initial construction of the new Layout Center and we continued design of the amenity and office buildings. The new Layout Center construction was completed in late 2020 and became the first building on the campus to welcome associates.

2021 was a year of paving, parking and power. Our amenity buildings finished design work and we went vertical with two parking decks as well as two Central Utility Plants on campus.

2022 was a year filled with exciting announcements, each one giving a glimpse of innovative amenities on the new campus including vertical construction of Walton Family Whole Health & Fitness, Sam Walton Hall, the food hall and the childcare center. Roadwork and vertical construction on additional parking decks was also a major focus last year.

2023 was a major year of vertical growth, with various developments such as office buildings, a hotel, and ongoing progress on amenities initiated in 2022.

2024 was a year of continued construction progress across the New Home office campus, with several exciting grand openings. After extensive preparation, Walton Family Whole Health and Fitness, spanning over 360,000 square feet, opened on January 12, 2024. This facility now offers affordable health and wellness to 31,000 individuals in Northwest Arkansas. One of the most highly requested amenities, Little Squiggles Children’s Enrichment Center opened its doors in May, bringing associates’ vision for campus childcare to life. Generously supported by the Walton family, this 73,000-square-foot facility provides a safe and enriching environment for infants through pre-K, with the capacity to accommodate more than 500 children.

Building upon the momentum of previous years, we are committed to enhancing our facilities and creating a vibrant environment for our associates. With each new development, we aim to foster collaboration, innovation and productivity. Stay tuned for updates on the latest additions to our campus, as we strive to provide an exceptional workplace experience for everyone.