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Curious about Walmart's new 350-acre home office? Find out more below.
Where will the Home Office be located?
The new Walmart Home Office is in Bentonville on roughly 350 acres of land on the east side of J Street, between Central Avenue and 14th Street (Highway 102). For years, the company has operated warehouse spaces and office buildings on this site. By demolishing and recycling those existing buildings and offices, we are revitalizing the existing tract of land, contributing to the economic growth in the area and integrating with the broader Bentonville community development efforts. The plans include 12 office buildings, along with amenity buildings, parking decks and surface lots. The development is being constructed in phases.
What will be the design of the Home Office?
As we’ve worked to create a Home Office that weaves connection to peers, culture and the community into the campus design, three principles have guided us. Our 350-acre Home Office will be integrated into the community, designed to be an inclusive and seamless part of the natural beauty of our Northwest Arkansas region. We’ve worked hard to develop a well-designed and cohesive campus master plan our associates, their families and the community will be proud of, specifically by:
What is the use or purpose of the lakes on campus?
Bentonville boasts excellent nearby lakes that offer recreational activities such as fishing and kayaking. However, at our Home Office, the lakes have been primarily designed to prioritize water management and maintain Big Nature. While the over 13 acres of lakes will be visually appealing with nearby paths and viewpoints, their operational function is not ideal for recreation. Instead, these lakes will play a crucial role in our regenerative campus design, ensuring sustainable water management and safeguarding against flooding and erosion. As a result, we anticipate an estimated 45% reduction in water usage from flush and flow fixtures in our office buildings.
The lakes will also serve as essential components of our stormwater management system, benefiting not only the campus but also the surrounding community. As part of our regenerative approach, these reservoirs encompass over 13 acres and are specifically designed to efficiently capture and purify rain and ground water. This initiative allows us to provide a significant supply of over 52 million gallons of water annually for campus irrigation and cleaning purposes. We estimate ~3.5 million gallons required for monthly landscape irrigation, based on the site’s peak watering month of July, which represents an 85% reduction from the baseline condition. Additionally, it replenishes two vital Northwest Arkansas creeks with clean water.
Equipped with advanced weather technology, the reservoirs enable us to effectively manage and mitigate flooding during the rainy season. Furthermore, during periods of drought, we can release additional water to the community. Our commitment to creating a sustainable and environmentally conscious campus extends to our water management practices, ensuring that our lakes play a vital role in supporting both our campus and the local ecosystem.
Why did Walmart decide to use mass timber for the Home Office?
Mass timber construction methods were selected because it is sustainable and efficient. Mass timber construction is designed with precision specifications and engineered to strict performance tolerances, allowing us to prefabricate complete structural building systems, which enhances the efficiency of our project and saves both time and money.
Why are we moving and why now?
This is part of Walmart’s strategy to win and has been contemplated for several years. The new facilities will help accelerate change, accommodate a more digitally native workforce, and encourage more collaboration and speed. The combined changes will help us create a more connected campus for our existing teams and help us attract the next generation of talent we need to compete.
The Home Office will be true to the company’s Every Day Low Cost (EDLC) roots. Through each step in this project, we are leading the journey to empower associates and get the most out of our existing teams, while helping us attract high-quality talent in the future. And we are doing all of this by adhering to our EDLC culture – not by cutting corners but through smart design.
A strong emphasis of the project is on supporting a culture of servant leadership, which puts our customers and associates first, and maintaining our commitment to fiscal and environmental responsibility. This project will be done in phases, and the cost will be part of our annual budgeting process.
How long will the project take and are you on schedule?
The new Home Office officially opened in January 2025, when we unveiled some of the key facilities, including: Sam Walton Hall, the Welcome Center, Spark Shop, 8th & Plate Associate Food Hall, Helen’s Ampitheater and two office buildings (Cheer and Ol’ Roy). Our first merchandising team transitioned in January and move-in will continue in phases throughout the year.
Prior to our 2025 opening –
In 2019, demolition, infrastructure and utility construction began, along with initial construction of the new Layout Center and we continued design of the amenity and office buildings. The new Layout Center construction was completed in late 2020 and became the first building on the campus to welcome associates.
2021 was a year of paving, parking and power. Our amenity buildings finished design work and we went vertical with two parking decks as well as two Central Utility Plants on campus.
2022 was a year filled with exciting announcements, each one giving a glimpse of innovative amenities on the new campus including vertical construction of Walton Family Whole Health & Fitness, Sam Walton Hall, the food hall and the childcare center. Roadwork and vertical construction on additional parking decks was also a major focus last year.
2023 was a major year of vertical growth, with various developments such as office buildings, a hotel, and ongoing progress on amenities initiated in 2022.
2024 was a year of continued construction progress across the New Home office campus, with several exciting grand openings. After extensive preparation, Walton Family Whole Health and Fitness, spanning over 360,000 square feet, opened on January 12, 2024. This facility now offers affordable health and wellness to 31,000 individuals in Northwest Arkansas. One of the most highly requested amenities, Little Squiggles Children’s Enrichment Center opened its doors in May, bringing associates’ vision for campus childcare to life. Generously supported by the Walton family, this 73,000-square-foot facility provides a safe and enriching environment for infants through pre-K, with the capacity to accommodate more than 500 children.
Building upon the momentum of previous years, we are committed to enhancing our facilities and creating a vibrant environment for our associates. With each new development, we aim to foster collaboration, innovation and productivity. Stay tuned for updates on the latest additions to our campus, as we strive to provide an exceptional workplace experience for everyone.
How will the campus be powered?
The state-of-the art campus represents an investment in our associate experience, environmental leadership and community development. The office spaces are designed to be powered by renewable energy, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and contribute to better local air quality.
What this looks like at the Home Office:
Will there be a childcare facility at the Home Office?
Yes! Little Squiggles Children’s Enrichment Center is now open to associates, demonstrating our commitment to building a culture and environment that allows our associates’ families to grow and thrive. Offering a discovery-driven approach to learning with a research-based curriculum, the 73,000 square-foot amenity supports over 500 children, ranging from six-weeks to pre-K, of campus-based associates in Northwest Arkansas.
Will there be a fitness facility at the Home Office?
Walton Family Whole Health & Fitness is open to members. Spanning over 360,000 square feet, this state-of-the-art facility seamlessly blends with its natural surroundings and fosters a strong sense of community. With a wide array of programming and resources, we aim to support the holistic well-being of each individual, encompassing the mind and body.
Walmart associates can visit OneWalmart to learn more about Walton Family Whole Health & Fitness membership options.
Are you planning to build a hotel at the Home Office?
Yes. From recruiting visits and company gatherings to visiting associates coming to share and learn, having an on-campus hotel will enhance each visit.
The AC Hotel Bentonville by Marriott opened in Spring 2025 and is located in the Northwest neighborhood of the Home Office, on the Razorback Greenway, with convenient access to office buildings, campus amenities, retail environment and a network of walking and biking paths.
More information about the hotel can be found here.
What types of food and amenities will be available to Walmart associates at the Home Office?
A centrally located associate food hall, 8th & Plate, is now open, providing convenience for associates from all neighborhoods on campus. Situated on top of an underground kitchen, 8th & Plate will cater to all Home Office business meetings and events. As part of our sustainability initiatives, all waste will be taken on a conveyer to the basement kitchen and sorted into compost, recycle or landfill. Durable goods will be used for meals on campus with the exception of compostables for to-go purchases.
The food hall offers a flexible space for associates to connect with colleagues, while enjoying a wide variety of creative, fresh, healthy food options. It features 12 unique outlets, including local favorite Ozark Mountain Bagel and a selection of brands brought by our campus operator, LifeWorks.
In addition, each neighborhood will have convenient food and beverage offerings, including:
What will parking look like around the Home Office?
Walmart is investing in convenient and safe parking decks to serve our associates for decades to come. A key principle of the design and placement of these decks in each campus neighborhood is to enable associates to have a five-minute walk to adjacent office and amenity buildings. Each parking deck will have more than 1,000 parking spaces and will be equipped with bike and 298 electric vehicle charging stations, as well as future flexibility for autonomous vehicles.
Visitors can park in surface lots across the Home Office and will have access to level 1 street front retail parking decks along 8th St. or outside the Hula building off 5th St.
Have there been thoughts about adding skywalks between buildings to improve the connectivity of the buildings?
Our goal is to foster a workplace environment that promotes physical activity, community engagement, and a sense of connection. We have chosen not to incorporate skywalks between buildings. However, there are east-west promenades and paved walking paths throughout our Home Office neighborhoods.
Where does a visitor or supplier go to get a badge when visiting the new Walmart Home Office?
If you are a visitor coming to the new Home Office for a meeting, you will go to the office or amenity building of your meeting to obtain a one-day, temporary badge through our Visitor Management System tablets. The Welcome Center can also assist with printed badge needs on a case-by-case basis.
You’ve mentioned the Home Office and associates will connect with nature – what do you mean?
The Home Office will complement the growth and evolution of Bentonville’s broader urban development plan. We describe the landscape plan as “Big Nature,” which reflects the Northwest Arkansas native ecologies and Walmart company values. Extensive tree canopies and understory planting will provide native habitat, manage stormwater and reconnect associates and visitors to nature. Planting selections will primarily be low maintenance, low irrigation and native, with a focus on pollinator-friendly species. WiFi-enabled outdoor spaces will support our flexible workplace, with each neighborhood containing a large quad, in addition to smaller open spaces and courtyards associated with individual buildings. A cohesive network of complete streets, shaded walkways and dedicated bikeways keep all areas of the campus well connected.
The Big Nature plan encourages interaction between Walmart associates, the Bentonville community and the physical environment to reinforce sustainable living and holistic well-being. In support of this vision, the landscape design will reflect the complex mosaic of native habitats found throughout the region and the distinct culture that has been an integral part of Walmart’s history. The result will be a unique work environment that attracts future associates with a direct connection to nature and the outdoors that can only be found in Northwest Arkansas.
What will happen to existing trees on the new site?
The site of our Home Office originally boasted a variety of both young and mature healthy trees. Many of the young trees were harvested to be later planted across the new home office. However, a portion of these trees are a significant size, providing air quality, property value, energy savings and opportunities for associates to connect with nature, while contributing to sense of place. For that reason, select mature trees will remain on the site, and office buildings, parking decks and other structures have been situated around them, allowing them to remain onsite.
How will cycling integrate into the Home Office?
We are committed to facilitating transportation choices that promote the well-being of our associates and reduce traffic and parking strains. Our goal is to have 10% of Bentonville-based Home Office associates using alternative transportation, such as bicycles, to commute to work. To support this, each neighborhood will provide bike storage, showers, and changing rooms. Additionally, we will offer micro-mobility options such as bikes and scooters for associates to conveniently travel between buildings or to and from their vehicles. By prioritizing sustainable transportation, we aim to create a campus that fosters a healthier environment for our associates and the greater community.
Furnished with amenities and features to encourage a more active lifestyle, our new Home Office will be equipped with nearly 300 EV charging stations, a rentable bike fleet, and 1,000 bike parking spaces. We will have more than 500 e-Bikes and e-Scooters on-site for associates to use, and we’re working toward a fully electrified fleet of campus vehicles. We believe in making it easier for our associates to choose sustainable transportation options. The Home Office will be designed to support all types of cyclists, catering to recreational riders who prefer off-street bike trails, commuters who navigate efficient routes combining trails and streets, and associates who rely on bikes to move around the campus.
Will the Greenway trail on the south side of the Home Office be open through P Street?
Yes, the Razorback Greenway will eventually connect under 14th Street via a tunnel and extend to the P Street section. This is part of the Connect Bentonville plan, and the connecting tunnel is projected to open at the end of 2025.
What happens to the existing home office buildings across the region?
Walmart entered into an agreement with ABN Holdings, LLC, for the sale of Walmart’s existing Home Office properties and nearby parcels of land. More information about the agreement can be found here.
What will happen to the other campuses across the country (Hoboken, San Bruno, etc.)?
The completion of the Home Office does not have a direct impact on these other campuses. We want our new Home Office to not only inspire those who work in Bentonville, but our other associates around that world who so frequently visit this place where it all started.
What are you doing with the fixtures, furniture and office equipment from the buildings you tear down?
As we continue to transition to the new facilities, we are remodeling existing spaces and frequently moving different departments around the offices. When it makes sense, we will repurpose existing fixtures, furniture and office equipment. This will allow us to lessen the total amount of new equipment required in the new buildings, as well as spread out the replacement cycle of office furniture and fixtures for years to come.
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