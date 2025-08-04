The first thing you need to know about 8th & Plate is that it’s not just a food hall—it’s the heart of a comprehensive, made-from-scratch food program spanning our entire ~350-acre Home Office. This includes seven coffee shops, food truck pavilions, grab-and-go markets, a rooftop lounge and street-front retail and restaurants. We’ve teamed up with amazing local and global partners to bring this culinary-driven vision to life. And the entire program is designed to make gathering and connecting – or pressing pause and taking five – deliciously easy for associates and visitors alike.



The anchor of our dynamic food program is 8th & Plate, an associate food hall offering a global array of options, including a beloved national chain and one of Northwest Arkansas’ favorite bagel spots: Ozark Mountain Bagel. We’ve also brewed up something special with some of the area’s favorite local roasters. Associates and visitors will be able to enjoy artisanal coffees and teas, along with a diverse selection of pastries, breakfast, snack and lunch options, at one of seven coffee shops across the Home Office.

With at least one in every campus neighborhood, these coffee collabs bring together local roasters such as Onyx, Airship and Heroes to create a vibrant coffee experience that caters to every taste bud. We’re also introducing Onyx’s new format, Doyenne, and we’ll be serving more Onyx favorites at a bike-through and bike-over coffee shop, The Camp @ Bud’s Preserve, which will be parked right along the Razorback Greenway.

A rooftop lounge at the AC Hotel Bentonville by Marriott will be open to associates and the community, along with a lineup of restaurants and shops along the 8th Street corridor. One of the first to join the neighborhood? Local favorite Wright’s Barbecue!

The food hall itself sits atop an underground kitchen, and the 33,420-square-foot facility will not only supply 8th & Plate but will also cater all on-site business meetings and events, support the Connect Café at Walton Family Whole Health & Fitness, and back the nutrition program for Little Squiggles Children’s Enrichment Center. It’s one of the largest campus culinary kitchens in the country, setting high sustainability standards with a dedicated sourcing and food waste programs, compost rooms and more.

We’re committed to creating a vibrant workplace where food plays a central role in fostering a sense of belonging and community.