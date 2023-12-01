This is a series providing an inside look at how the team of architects, designers, planners and associates approached the design of the new Walmart Home Office campus.
What does it mean to build a campus that is net positive for both people and planet? In our latest Breaking Ground Episode, we check in with Jane Ewing, Senior Vice President of Sustainability, Walmart; Vishal Kapadia, Senior Vice President of Energy Transformation, Walmart; and Ted Vuong, Managing Director, Northwest Arkansas Office, Walter P. Moore. Watch and listen as they detail the steps we’re taking to build a greener, more sustainable campus in Northwest Arkansas. Once completed, the 350-acre campus will be a model for the regenerative future we’re driving across Walmart’s operations!
“Change has to start somewhere. Why not here with the Home Office?”
Northwest Arkansas boasts a world-class system of mountain bike trails, which residents love to take advantage of in their leisure time. But what about building cycling into the day-to-day? By the time the new campus opens, the goal is for 10% of Walmart associates based at the Home Office to choose alternate forms of transportation – such as bikes – for their commutes. Leading this work is Kourtney Barrett, Walmart’s Director of Workplace Mobility, with support from cycling advocates Tom Walton and Steuart Walton. Associate Merchant Maddy Johnson is also tasked with buying adult bikes for Walmart: “More people on more bikes. That’s what it’s all about.”
Breaking Ground allows viewers to hear from the experts behind the design and construction of Walmart’s new campus in Bentonville, Ark.
Caring for your people means caring for the whole person. That is the vision behind Walton Family Whole Health & Fitness. In this episode, viewers hear from Walt Cooper of Whole Health Institute, along with Megan Henley from Walmart and Turan Duda of Duda|Paine Architects. They share what to expect from this destination, set to open on the new Walmart campus in January 2024.
How do you go about turning design into reality? This episode of the Breaking Ground series features conversations with three Walmart leaders — Seth Roy, Senior Director of Campus Construction; Bill Keane, Director of Campus Construction; and Jake Lewis, Director of Safety, Compliance and Ethics — involved in the construction of the new Home Office. Hear how they have worked with the architects and how they hope visitors will react to the beauty of the new campus.
It’s important the new Walmart campus feels like it belongs in Bentonville and is true to the company’s Northwest Arkansas roots. In the latest episode of Breaking Ground: Conversations with the Experts, Jana Wehby of landscape architecture firm SWA Group discusses “Big Nature” and why that idea was crucial to the design of the campus.
The new Walmart campus will be home to around 5,000 trees. In the latest episode of Breaking Ground: Conversations with the Experts, Ying-yu Hung of landscape architecture firm SWA Group shares how they approached the design of the new campus with the natural world top of mind.
What does a Walmart landscape look like? How do you design at a 350-acre (theme-park sized!) scale? This episode of Breaking Ground features conversations with Gerdo Aquino, Jana Wehby and Ying-yu Hung of SWA Group, an international landscape architecture, planning and urban design firm. Learn how these designers aimed to create a campus that was harmonious with nature and true to Walmart’s Natural State roots.
“I think success will be just how good people feel working there,” says Doug Gensler, tasked with overseeing the design of the office buildings on Walmart’s new campus. This episode of Breaking Ground features conversations with Gensler, Cindy Simpson, Paul Manno and Raffael Scasserra. Hear how they designed a space where associates could come alive.
How do you create a campus that is functional AND sustainable – all while prioritizing associate experience and Walmart’s Every Day Low Cost (EDLC) philosophy? This episode of Breaking Ground features conversations with architects and designers from interdisciplinary design firm Sasaki. Hear how experts Ethan Lay-Sleeper and Martin Zogran approach the design and create simple solutions that achieve the greatest range of benefits for associates.
In the design of the new Walmart Home Office, every choice was viewed through a lens of the associate experience. This episode of the Breaking Ground series features conversations with two Walmart leaders – Cindi Marsiglio, SVP, Corporate Real Estate, and Joe Allbright, Senior Director, Corporate Real Estate – who share how they worked to weave Walmart values into every aspect of how associates will experience the campus.