The new Walmart campus office buildings are being constructed from mass timber, the latest in precision engineered, design, and construction practices because it is sustainable, efficient and available regionally. With more than 2.4 million square feet of office space constructed from mass timber, Walmart’s new campus is the largest mass timber campus development currently under construction in the United States.

The use of mass timber will also connect associates with nature in their workspace. We’re excited to demonstrate how traditional, regenerative materials and resources will be used in new and innovative ways to construct our new campus offices.