Step into over 400 acres of innovation, culture, and nature at our new Walmart Home Office in Bentonville, Arkansas. Home to 12 architecturally distinctive, mass-timber office buildings — each named for a piece of Walmart's history — our Home Office blends state-of-the-art architecture with the sweeping beauty of Northwest Arkansas.
Whether you’re biking through the greenways, visiting our Welcome Center, wandering our shopping corridors along 8th and J Streets, or exploring Big Nature along one of our bike and pedestrian paths, you’ll uncover the stories and spaces that make our Walmart Home Office unique.
This is the front door to our new Home Office. It’s designed to reflect our very first store and remind us that everything starts with the customer.
Built for connection and growth, this is a space where associates from all over come together to learn, lead, and carry forward Mr. Sam’s values.
A peaceful place to gather outdoors, inspired by Helen Walton’s love of nature, giving back, and bringing people together.
From fresh meals and local coffee to shops and public spaces, this is where associates can relax, connect, and enjoy a taste of Bentonville.
Home to our Merchants and their teams, this neighborhood blends creativity, tradition, and culture — all designed to spark collaboration.
More than just a gym — it’s a place for associates and their families to recharge, stay active, and focus on their overall well-being.
This outdoor walk brings Mr. Sam’s 10 Rules to life — reminding us how his simple ideas still guide everything we do today.