Step into over 400 acres of innovation, culture, and nature at our new Walmart Home Office in Bentonville, Arkansas. Home to 12 architecturally distinctive, mass-timber office buildings — each named for a piece of Walmart's history — our Home Office blends state-of-the-art architecture with the sweeping beauty of Northwest Arkansas.

Whether you’re biking through the greenways, visiting our Welcome Center, wandering our shopping corridors along 8th and J Streets, or exploring Big Nature along one of our bike and pedestrian paths, you’ll uncover the stories and spaces that make our Walmart Home Office unique.