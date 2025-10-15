 
 
Logout
Logout

Self-Guided Walking Tour

Two individuals walk along a paved campus walkway surrounded by trees and outdoor seating. A campus directory sign is visible, displaying locations such as 'Helen's Amphitheater' and 'Bites & Plate.' The setting is bright and open, suggesting a casual and relaxed atmosphere.

Step into over 400 acres of innovation, culture, and nature at our new Walmart Home Office in Bentonville, Arkansas. Home to 12 architecturally distinctive, mass-timber office buildings — each named for a piece of Walmart's history — our Home Office blends state-of-the-art architecture with the sweeping beauty of Northwest Arkansas.

 

Whether you’re biking through the greenways, visiting our Welcome Center, wandering our shopping corridors along 8th and J Streets, or exploring Big Nature along one of our bike and pedestrian paths, you’ll uncover the stories and spaces that make our Walmart Home Office unique.

Self-Guided Walking Tour Map
Ready to explore? Download your walking tour guide now for a tour you can take at your own pace.
Learn more

#1 | Welcome Center / Customer Plaza

 

This is the front door to our new Home Office. It’s designed to reflect our very first store and remind us that everything starts with the customer.

#2 | Sam Walton Hall

 

Built for connection and growth, this is a space where associates from all over come together to learn, lead, and carry forward Mr. Sam’s values.

#3 | Helen’s Amphitheater

 

A peaceful place to gather outdoors, inspired by Helen Walton’s love of nature, giving back, and bringing people together.

#4 | 8th & Plate Associate Food Hall / Retail Shops

 

From fresh meals and local coffee to shops and public spaces, this is where associates can relax, connect, and enjoy a taste of Bentonville.

#5 | Northeast Neighborhood

 

Home to our Merchants and their teams, this neighborhood blends creativity, tradition, and culture — all designed to spark collaboration.

#6 | Walton Family Whole Health & Fitness

 

More than just a gym — it’s a place for associates and their families to recharge, stay active, and focus on their overall well-being.

#7 | The Walmart Way

 

This outdoor walk brings Mr. Sam’s 10 Rules to life — reminding us how his simple ideas still guide everything we do today.

Local Favorites
The mix of longtime local favorites and new-to-Bentonville businesses ensures there's something for everyone.
Learn more
#f2f2f2
Stock pricing delayed by 20 minutes.
© 2026 Walmart Inc. All Rights Reserved.