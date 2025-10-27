Across the new Walmart Home Office, seven internationally-recognized artists have transformed blank walls into bold, expressive murals. Inspired by textiles, tiles, botany, butterflies, outdoor recreation, vibrant patterns, and regional wildlife, these artworks reflect Walmart’s values of innovation, inclusion, and community.

Rooted in the spirit of “Big Nature” and the natural beauty of Northwest Arkansas, the murals nurture both people and place. They connect associates with the surrounding environment and promote a thriving workplace that supports mental and physical health.

The Home Office itself embodies Walmart’s commitment to sustainability, community, and heritage. With more than half the campus dedicated to native plants, stormwater lakes, and green spaces, it provides an inspiring, purposeful environment where associates can work better, live better, and thrive.

This space honors Walmart’s proud past while embracing a bright future—reflecting a culture of respect, integrity, service, and excellence. These vibrant murals, alongside sustainable design and thoughtful community integration, tell the story of who we are and where we are going.