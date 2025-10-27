Across the new Walmart Home Office, seven internationally-recognized artists have transformed blank walls into bold, expressive murals. Inspired by textiles, tiles, botany, butterflies, outdoor recreation, vibrant patterns, and regional wildlife, these artworks reflect Walmart’s values of innovation, inclusion, and community.
Rooted in the spirit of “Big Nature” and the natural beauty of Northwest Arkansas, the murals nurture both people and place. They connect associates with the surrounding environment and promote a thriving workplace that supports mental and physical health.
The Home Office itself embodies Walmart’s commitment to sustainability, community, and heritage. With more than half the campus dedicated to native plants, stormwater lakes, and green spaces, it provides an inspiring, purposeful environment where associates can work better, live better, and thrive.
This space honors Walmart’s proud past while embracing a bright future—reflecting a culture of respect, integrity, service, and excellence. These vibrant murals, alongside sustainable design and thoughtful community integration, tell the story of who we are and where we are going.
Located at Parking Deck F
French artist Mantra (Youri Cansell) brings the tower to life with an explosion of butterfly wings. Monarchs, Giant Blue Swallowtails, Paris Peacocks, and other species from Africa, Asia, and the Americas stretch across the wall in vivid color and intricate detail. Each butterfly represents a region where Walmart operates, connecting the mural to its global community. The work invites wonder, but it also serves as a gentle reminder: many of these species are at risk. Mantra’s mural encourages us to reflect on our shared responsibility to protect the planet—echoing Walmart’s commitment to environmental stewardship.
Mantra (Youri Cansell) paints monumental murals of butterflies, birds, and flora—transforming city walls into stunning sanctuaries for nature’s fragile beauty.
Located at Parking Deck G
Chilean-born, New York–based artist El Cekis (Nelson Rivas) reimagines the tower with vibrant, oversized blooms. Blending his graffiti roots with expressive, flowing lines, he layers bold blocks of color with petals and vines that seem to move across the wall. The mural’s energy and scale connect the structure to nature, inviting viewers to pause and take it in. This welcoming, optimistic spirit reflects Walmart’s dedication to inclusion, growth, and serving communities with care.
El Cekis, a Chilean artist, fuses graffiti roots with fine art, turning walls into stories of culture, resilience, and movement across the global street art scene.
Located at Parking Deck A
In Tablecloth Diamond, Arkansas artist Danielle Hatch magnifies a historic Ozark quilt pattern into a vivid, contemporary mural. Inspired by the “overshot” coverlet design—once handwoven for daily use—Hatch reimagines it with clean geometry and soft, fabric-like folds. Using Trompe-l'œil techniques, she creates a three-dimensional illusion of fabric draped across the wall. Subtle touches of Walmart’s brand colors connect the design to the company’s identity. This mural honors the creative legacy of past weavers while highlighting the intersections of work, craft, and imagination—values that continue to shape Walmart’s culture today.
Danielle Hatch translates her textile-based art into her first mural, weaving color, pattern, and gesture to honor feminine labor and collective creativity.