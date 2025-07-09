Designed with Purpose, By and For Associates

We took a purpose-driven approach to the design of Walton Family Whole Health & Fitness, with associate input driving key decisions. Delivering on our “live better” promise begins with associates, and this was especially important for Whole Health, which will positively impact the lives of 31,000+ individuals annually!



We listened to our associates and invested in amenities that matter most — to them. From healthy dining options to fitness classes, recovery services to meditation gardens, we've crafted an environment that empowers individuals to thrive.

Walton Family Whole Health & Fitness features:

Indoor and outdoor tennis and pickleball courts.

Six (6) group fitness studios, large weight and cardio areas, including outdoor spaces for classes.

Lap pool, leisure pools and hot tub all conveniently located in one open area.

A meditation garden and walking pathways.

The Connect Café with healthy food options.

Chef demonstrations and cooking classes in the Nutrition Kitchen.

Hydromassage and cryotherapy.

Youth Activity Center.

Gathering spaces for collaboration, mindful movement and connection.

Learn more about the Walton Family Whole Health & Fitness