At Walton Family Whole Health & Fitness, we are dedicated to fostering holistic well-being for every individual. With Whole Health, we’ve taken a whole-person approach to well-being; spanning over 360,000 square feet, this pioneering facility offers comprehensive programming and resources designed to nurture the mind, body, and spirit.
Our whole health journey began nearly four decades ago when Sam and Helen Walton gifted the Walton Life Fitness Center to associates and their families. Today, we proudly uphold this legacy with the opening of Walton Family Whole Health & Fitness.
We took a purpose-driven approach to the design of Walton Family Whole Health & Fitness, with associate input driving key decisions. Delivering on our “live better” promise begins with associates, and this was especially important for Whole Health, which will positively impact the lives of 31,000+ individuals annually!
We listened to our associates and invested in amenities that matter most — to them. From healthy dining options to fitness classes, recovery services to meditation gardens, we've crafted an environment that empowers individuals to thrive.
Walton Family Whole Health & Fitness features:
The mission of Walton Family Whole Health & Fitness is to provide a place of belonging, with experiences that empower and equip associates and their families with a range of offerings that support everyone’s unique path to whole health and well-being. Whether looking to build community, boost mental agility or improve physical wellness, there’s a path for everyone to pursue at Whole health.
With its focus on whole-person well-being, sustainability played a big part in Whole Health’s design. From our choice of building materials like mass timber and dynamic glass to how we’re handling irrigation and bringing energy to Whole Health and the 350-acre New Home Office campus, every detail reflects the sustainable future we envision for Walmart.
Are you an associate living in Northwest Arkansas? Learn more about membership and start your journey to whole health. Take a look at our grand opening video for an exciting preview!