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We’ve designed a world-class Home Office done the Walmart Way – one that reflects our values, honors our history and powers our tomorrow. It’s a place where inspiration and innovation flourishes, where campus and community lines blur, and where everyone thrives and everyone belongs.
Take a look at three core principles that have helped us shape our New Home Office into a 350-acre workplace that is meaningful, memorable and unmistakably Walmart.
From flexible, tech-powered workspaces to a suite of on-campus amenities designed to spark collaboration, foster creativity and bring people and teams together, the new Walmart Home Office is designed to help associates work better, live better and thrive.
Purposeful and elegant, the Home Office reflects Walmart’s culture, heritage and core values – and honors our commitment to put the associate experience first. And did we mention it’s a model for the sustainably-driven, zero-emissions future we’re driving across Walmart’s operations?
Nurture People and Place
By promoting associate well-being, integrating with the community, and embracing the rich natural beauty of the region, we’re working to create a thriving environment where both associates and the local area can flourish.
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