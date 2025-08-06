We’re building something special in Bentonville.

We’ve designed a world-class Home Office done the Walmart Way – one that reflects our values, honors our history and powers our tomorrow. It’s a place where inspiration and innovation flourishes, where campus and community lines blur, and where everyone thrives and everyone belongs.

Take a look at three core principles that have helped us shape our New Home Office into a 350-acre workplace that is meaningful, memorable and unmistakably Walmart.