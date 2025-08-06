 
 
Logout
Logout

Our Guiding Principles

No asset description available No asset description available

We’re building something special in Bentonville.

 

We’ve designed a world-class Home Office done the Walmart Way – one that reflects our values, honors our history and powers our tomorrow. It’s a place where inspiration and innovation flourishes, where campus and community lines blur, and where everyone thrives and everyone belongs.

 

Take a look at three core principles that have helped us shape our New Home Office into a 350-acre workplace that is meaningful, memorable and unmistakably Walmart.

Rendering of Smiley office building

Create a Winning Work Environment

From flexible, tech-powered workspaces to a suite of on-campus amenities designed to spark collaboration, foster creativity and bring people and teams together, the new Walmart Home Office is designed to help associates work better, live better and thrive.

No description found in asset

Stay True to Who We Are

Purposeful and elegant, the Home Office reflects Walmart’s culture, heritage and core values – and honors our commitment to put the associate experience first. And did we mention it’s a model for the sustainably-driven, zero-emissions future we’re driving across Walmart’s operations?

No description found in asset

Nurture People and Place

By promoting associate well-being, integrating with the community, and embracing the rich natural beauty of the region, we’re working to create a thriving environment where both associates and the local area can flourish.

#f2f2f2
Stock pricing delayed by 20 minutes.
© 2026 Walmart Inc. All Rights Reserved.