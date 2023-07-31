When associates shared what they most wanted at the new Home Office, affordable, on-site childcare topped the list – a place offering exceptional early education in a safe, nurturing environment.
Thanks to the generous support of the Walton family, Little Squiggles Children’s Enrichment Center brings this vision to life. The 73,000-square-foot facility provides top-notch childcare and early childhood education for infants through pre-K.
With capacity for more than 500 children, Little Squiggles is the largest childcare offering in the Northwest Arkansas region, increasing the area’s childcare capacity by a remarkable 15%.
To provide unmatched care, we have collaborated with Bright Horizons, a renowned operator in corporate childcare. With their exceptional childcare services, Bright Horizons empowers families and caregivers by equipping them with valuable resources to nurture their children's development and actively participate in their education, all while maintaining a healthy work-life balance.
What You Can Expect at Little Squiggles:
Providing onsite childcare is one part of a holistic suite of associate services, programs, and benefits. Additionally, we’re enhancing our health and wellness offerings to support every aspect of our associates’ lives, from virtual health care benefits and doula services to family building benefits and mental health resources.
Are you a NWA Home Office-based associate looking for great childcare resources. Learn more about Little Squiggles’ discovery-driven curriculum, plus get tuition and enrollment details here. Take a look at our grand opening video for a sneak peek.