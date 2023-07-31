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Home Office Childcare Center 

Three image collage of images from Little Squiggles interior. Left image: STEM lab math center. Top right: Colorful mosaic in welcome and reception area. Bottom right: Movement matters center.

When associates shared what they most wanted at the new Home Office, affordable, on-site childcare topped the list – a place offering exceptional early education in a safe, nurturing environment.

 

Thanks to the generous support of the Walton family, Little Squiggles Children’s Enrichment Center brings this vision to life. The 73,000-square-foot facility provides top-notch childcare and early childhood education for infants through pre-K.

 

With capacity for more than 500 children, Little Squiggles is the largest childcare offering in the Northwest Arkansas region, increasing the area’s childcare capacity by a remarkable 15%.

Building a Brighter Future

 

To provide unmatched care, we have collaborated with Bright Horizons, a renowned operator in corporate childcare. With their exceptional childcare services, Bright Horizons empowers families and caregivers by equipping them with valuable resources to nurture their children's development and actively participate in their education, all while maintaining a healthy work-life balance.

 

What You Can Expect at Little Squiggles:

 

  • Bright, open classrooms boasting full-length windows and beautiful, natural views
  • A holistic curriculum focused on discovery-driven learning and purposeful play
  • A nurturing environment with a low child to teacher ratio
  • Cost-competitive rates
  • STEM and Movement Matters programs designed to spark imaginative, open-ended exploration
  • Nutritious meals and snacks
  • Immersive outdoor spaces including dedicated playgrounds and sensory gardens
  • An inviting outdoor Parent Plaza

A Holistic Suite of Wellness Benefits

 

Providing onsite childcare is one part of a holistic suite of associate services, programs, and benefits. Additionally, we’re enhancing our health and wellness offerings to support every aspect of our associates’ lives, from virtual health care benefits and doula services to family building benefits and mental health resources.

Give us a Little Squiggly! 

Are you a NWA Home Office-based associate looking for great childcare resources. Learn more about Little Squiggles’ discovery-driven curriculum, plus get tuition and enrollment details here. Take a look at our grand opening video for a sneak peek.

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