When associates shared what they most wanted at the new Home Office, affordable, on-site childcare topped the list – a place offering exceptional early education in a safe, nurturing environment.

Thanks to the generous support of the Walton family, Little Squiggles Children’s Enrichment Center brings this vision to life. The 73,000-square-foot facility provides top-notch childcare and early childhood education for infants through pre-K.

With capacity for more than 500 children, Little Squiggles is the largest childcare offering in the Northwest Arkansas region, increasing the area’s childcare capacity by a remarkable 15%.