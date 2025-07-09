Restaurants & Cafés

Chipotle

Built on real ingredients and bold flavors, Chipotle has reimagined fast food with a focus on transparency and taste. From burritos to bowls, every order is a customizable celebration of sustainability, simplicity, and seriously good food.

Clementine’s Ice Cream

Founded by Tamara Keefe, this small-batch microcreamery turns nostalgic moments into handcrafted magic, offering flavors as bold as the community it serves. Inspired by childhood traditions, Clementine’s is all about sharing joy, one scoop at a time.

Flyway Brewing

Named after the Mississippi Flyway, this ten-barrel microbrewery in North Little Rock crafts beer rooted in Arkansas pride, connection and place. Whether you're sampling seasonal brews or enjoying a laid-back vibe, it's a taste of local spirit.

Hatch

Bright, fun and purpose-driven, Hatch serves up brunch with heart. Known for its upbeat staff and #Dogood mission, every plate is an opportunity to give back. It’s comfort food that feeds both body and soul — with a side of positivity.

Jamba Juice

Born from a college senior project, Jamba has been blending better-for-you smoothies and juices for over 30 years, making healthy choices taste great. With fruit-forward flavor and feel-good vibes, it’s fuel for life on the go.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop

This beloved brand started in a Chicago antique shop, where toasted sandwiches and a warm atmosphere turned regulars into a community. Today, Potbelly serves crave-worthy comfort with a side of personality in every bite.

Riserva Bar + Tapas

Founded by Jeff Dixon and led by James Beard-nominated chef James Fox, Riserva brings the warmth and flavors of Spanish tavernas to Bentonville. With sharable plates and curated experiences, it’s a place for slow meals and rich conversation.

Starbucks

Born from a love of coffee and connection, Starbucks brews more than just lattes – it creates moments of pause in our busy days. Rooted in community and inspired by craft, it’s where neighborhood meets global, one cup at a time.

Sweetgreen

Started by three college friends, Sweetgreen is more than a salad shop — it’s a movement toward real food, responsible sourcing and sustainability. Focused on seasonal produce and community connection, it redefines fast food for the better.

Swig

Founded by Nicole Tanner in Utah, Swig turns drink stops into daily rituals with custom sodas, cookies, and joyful service that makes every visit memorable. It’s a fun, feel-good fix — and a fan favorite for a reason.

Table Au Centre

From the Garrett family’s Table Mesa Group, this Euro-inspired bistro brings thoughtful dishes and heartfelt hospitality to every gathering. It’s a place where fine dining meets the comfort of connection, right in the heart of campus.

Wright’s Barbecue

Founded on flavor and fellowship, Wright’s is more than great barbecue — this Northwest Arkansas favorite is a place to gather, savor and feel at home. With every slow-smoked bite, they serve up authentic Southern hospitality.

Yokozuna

Part of a family of vibrant concepts across the South, Yokozuna fuses bold Asian flavors and energetic atmosphere, creating a space where people connect over great food. It’s sushi, stir fry and shared moments all in one.