Spanning over 400 acres, our Home Office includes spaces that connect with the community in meaningful ways. From bike trails to the vibrant retail corridors on 8th Street and J Street, these walkable corridors offer everything from restaurants to places to pick up a gift, run errands, or unwind after a busy day. And the best part? They’re open to the public, bringing the Home Office and our Bentonville community closer together!
The mix of longtime local favorites and new-to-Bentonville businesses ensures there's something for everyone. Don't miss Falfurrias, the rooftop lounge atop the AC Marriott, offering panoramic views of Bentonville and a welcoming atmosphere that brings local flavor and elevated hospitality together.
Whether you're stopping for a quick bite or relaxing after hours, there’s always something new to explore. While most restaurant and retail openings are coming this fall and into next year, Falfurrias and the Welcome Center are already open and ready to explore!
The new Home Office Welcome Center brings a piece of history, modeled after Sam Walton’s original Store No. 1. It’s a must-see stop for associates and visitors alike, offering a chance to explore our roots — and maybe pick up some exclusive Spark Shop gear along the way. Come in, take a look around, and leave with a little spark of inspiration.
Chipotle
Built on real ingredients and bold flavors, Chipotle has reimagined fast food with a focus on transparency and taste. From burritos to bowls, every order is a customizable celebration of sustainability, simplicity, and seriously good food.
Clementine’s Ice Cream
Founded by Tamara Keefe, this small-batch microcreamery turns nostalgic moments into handcrafted magic, offering flavors as bold as the community it serves. Inspired by childhood traditions, Clementine’s is all about sharing joy, one scoop at a time.
Flyway Brewing
Named after the Mississippi Flyway, this ten-barrel microbrewery in North Little Rock crafts beer rooted in Arkansas pride, connection and place. Whether you're sampling seasonal brews or enjoying a laid-back vibe, it's a taste of local spirit.
Hatch
Bright, fun and purpose-driven, Hatch serves up brunch with heart. Known for its upbeat staff and #Dogood mission, every plate is an opportunity to give back. It’s comfort food that feeds both body and soul — with a side of positivity.
Jamba Juice
Born from a college senior project, Jamba has been blending better-for-you smoothies and juices for over 30 years, making healthy choices taste great. With fruit-forward flavor and feel-good vibes, it’s fuel for life on the go.
Potbelly Sandwich Shop
This beloved brand started in a Chicago antique shop, where toasted sandwiches and a warm atmosphere turned regulars into a community. Today, Potbelly serves crave-worthy comfort with a side of personality in every bite.
Riserva Bar + Tapas
Founded by Jeff Dixon and led by James Beard-nominated chef James Fox, Riserva brings the warmth and flavors of Spanish tavernas to Bentonville. With sharable plates and curated experiences, it’s a place for slow meals and rich conversation.
Starbucks
Born from a love of coffee and connection, Starbucks brews more than just lattes – it creates moments of pause in our busy days. Rooted in community and inspired by craft, it’s where neighborhood meets global, one cup at a time.
Sweetgreen
Started by three college friends, Sweetgreen is more than a salad shop — it’s a movement toward real food, responsible sourcing and sustainability. Focused on seasonal produce and community connection, it redefines fast food for the better.
Swig
Founded by Nicole Tanner in Utah, Swig turns drink stops into daily rituals with custom sodas, cookies, and joyful service that makes every visit memorable. It’s a fun, feel-good fix — and a fan favorite for a reason.
Table Au Centre
From the Garrett family’s Table Mesa Group, this Euro-inspired bistro brings thoughtful dishes and heartfelt hospitality to every gathering. It’s a place where fine dining meets the comfort of connection, right in the heart of campus.
Wright’s Barbecue
Founded on flavor and fellowship, Wright’s is more than great barbecue — this Northwest Arkansas favorite is a place to gather, savor and feel at home. With every slow-smoked bite, they serve up authentic Southern hospitality.
Yokozuna
Part of a family of vibrant concepts across the South, Yokozuna fuses bold Asian flavors and energetic atmosphere, creating a space where people connect over great food. It’s sushi, stir fry and shared moments all in one.
Anthropologie
Where creativity meets curation, Anthropologie is a destination for those who see style as self-expression. From artful fashion to thoughtfully designed home goods, it’s a celebration of beauty, individuality, and the joy of discovering something uniquely you.
Arvest Bank
Founded in 1961 by Sam and Helen Walton, Arvest Bank was built on a community-first vision that still guides them today. With branches across four states, they remain committed to personalized service and strong relationships, offering everything from personal banking to small business support.
Bentonville Bicycle Company
Rooted in Bentonville and proud to serve our community, Bentonville Bicycle Company specializes in keeping bikes rolling - from Walmart associates commuting to work, to families and weekend riders hitting the trails. With expert service and quality gear, they're here to make cycling accessible, reliable, and fun for everyone.
Cellini Nail Lounge
A new spot offering personalized manicures and pedicures in a relaxed, upscale setting where custom design meets everyday comfort. Thoughtfully designed and locally operated, it's a place to unwind and leave feeling polished in every way.
Drybar
What started as a mobile blowout business quickly became a national go-to for feel-good, affordable styling. Drybar is known for its simple promise: No cuts. No color. Just blowouts. Their signature experience brings a touch of luxury and a lot of confidence to your day.
Gearhead Outfitters
Started in a friend’s living room in Jonesboro, Arkansas, Gearhead has grown into a multi-state brand rooted in quality, sustainability and service — all while staying proudly family-owned. From hiking to biking, they equip customers to embrace the outdoors in comfort and style.
The Gents Place
This elevated grooming club redefines the barbershop experience — helping men look sharp, feel confident and lead with purpose. From expert trims to premium self-care services, it's a space designed for personal presence and professional polish.
Premier Aesthetics (by Premier Dermatology)
Part of a trusted name in skin health, Premier brings expert-led care and innovative treatments — backed by nearly 20 years of community-rooted service. With a focus on wellness, beauty and confidence, they offer a full spectrum of personalized skincare solutions.
Walmart Pharmacy
From fast refills to friendly advice, our trusted pharmacists make everyday healthcare more accessible and convenient — right where you work. In addition to prescriptions, they offer immunizations and wellness support to help you stay on top of your health, all in one easy stop.
Perched atop the AC Marriott, Falfurrias is named for one of Sam Walton’s favorite escapes in South Texas — a place where he went to reconnect with nature, friends, and himself. That spirit lives on here.
With panoramic views of Bentonville and a rotating menu of small plates and craft beverages, Falfurrias blends local flavor with elevated hospitality. But more than that, it’s a place designed for meaningful connection:
Falfurrias is where values and vision meet — on the rooftop, with a view worth sharing. For more information about the AC Bentonville Hotel by Marriott, please visit Marriott.com
Nearly seven miles of pedestrian promenades and bike trails make it easier for associates to move more, enjoy nature and choose sustainable transportation. These paths connect directly to the Razorback Greenway, linking the Home Office with the communities of Fayetteville, Johnson, Springdale, Lowell, Rogers, Bentonville, and Bella Vista, offering easy access to outdoor recreation and sustainable commuting.