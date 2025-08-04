Three of Sam Walton’s Rules for Building a Business are: Communicate, Celebrate and Listen. These principles guided our vision for and the design of Sam Walton Hall. Located at the heart of campus, this central hub for meetings and events brings Home Office and field associates together to learn, connect and celebrate.
Spanning over 200,000 square feet, Sam Walton Hall features enhanced auditorium, conference, and learning and development spaces, including:
- A two-story auditorium with stepped seating to accommodate 1,500 associates, nearly double the capacity of the Sam M. Walton Auditorium at our original Home Office
- More than 2,200 square feet of flexible conference room space, perfect for Town Halls or associate celebrations
- Nearly 60,000 square feet of learning space across more than 30 classrooms and additional meeting and collaboration space, for corporate and field associates to participate in training as well as career development programming
- Art installations and historical artifacts that honor the legacy of our founder, such as Sam Walton’s first aircraft, a 1946 Ercoupe