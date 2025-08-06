The new Walmart Home Office is a testament to our commitment to putting the associate experience first, providing a purposeful and elegant work environment where associates can work better, live better and thrive. It is also a model for the sustainably driven, zero-emissions future we’re driving across Walmart’s operations.
Our culture of servant leadership and Everyday Low Cost (EDLC) drives us to achieve excellence without cutting corners. Through smart design and strategic planning, we have created a campus that is both cost-effective and high-quality, embodying our commitment to efficiency and integrity. But it’s more than that.
We have intentionally woven colorful threads of our rich heritage into the very fabric of our Home Office design, creating a 350-acre workplace that honors our legacy while fostering innovation and growth. Some of the most notable examples include:
Sustainably designed and powered by smart technology, the Home Office plays an essential role in our journey to becoming a regenerative company. With our new campus, we had a unique opportunity to create a space and culture that embodies our vision for a sustainable world, while providing a winning and inspirational work environment.
What does a smart and sustainable Home Office look like?
Walmart has always taken the role we play in communities seriously. Sam Walton started the company in Bentonville and the company’s focus has always been on keeping our new headquarters in our hometown.
By integrating sustainable practices, fostering a supportive environment for associates and integrating with the surrounding Northwest Arkansas community, we are creating a hub of innovation and progress that will invigorate the entire region. We’re also supporting the local economy while enriching our Home Office community, creating a vibrant and dynamic work environment where associates can work better, live better and thrive.