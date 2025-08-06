Proud Past, Bright Future

Our culture of servant leadership and Everyday Low Cost (EDLC) drives us to achieve excellence without cutting corners. Through smart design and strategic planning, we have created a campus that is both cost-effective and high-quality, embodying our commitment to efficiency and integrity. But it’s more than that.

We have intentionally woven colorful threads of our rich heritage into the very fabric of our Home Office design, creating a 350-acre workplace that honors our legacy while fostering innovation and growth. Some of the most notable examples include:

Our core values: Respect, service, excellence and integrity are foundational to who we are and are reflected in our Home Office street names, serving as a daily reminder of the values that drive our work and inspire our associates.

Sculptures and iconic points of pride: Throughout the Home Office, associates and visitors alike will discover iconic landmarks that celebrate Walmart’s history and what makes us special. These artistic installations will remind us of the achievements and culture that continue to shape our journey.