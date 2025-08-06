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Staying True to Who We Are

Exterior rendering of the Walmart New Home Office with Happy to Help sign.

Building a Home Office that is true to who we are means creating a space that reflects our dedication to Walmart’s culture, our heritage and our core values and tells our story the way only we can.

The new Walmart Home Office is a testament to our commitment to putting the associate experience first, providing a purposeful and elegant work environment where associates can work better, live better and  thrive. It is also a model for the sustainably driven, zero-emissions future we’re driving across Walmart’s operations. 

Proud Past, Bright Future

 

Our culture of servant leadership and Everyday Low Cost (EDLC) drives us to achieve excellence without cutting corners. Through smart design and strategic planning, we have created a campus that is both cost-effective and high-quality, embodying our commitment to efficiency and integrity. But it’s more than that.

 

We have intentionally woven colorful threads of our rich heritage into the very fabric of our Home Office design, creating a 350-acre workplace that honors our legacy while fostering innovation and growth. Some of the most notable examples include:

 

  • Our core values: Respect, service, excellence and integrity are foundational to who we are and are reflected in our Home Office street names, serving as a daily reminder of the values that drive our work and inspire our associates.
  • Sculptures and iconic points of pride: Throughout the Home Office, associates and visitors alike will discover iconic landmarks that celebrate Walmart’s history and what makes us special. These artistic installations will remind us of the achievements and culture that continue to shape our journey.
  • Design that celebrates our story: We’re remaining true to who we are in every detail, especially names. Our 12 office building names celebrate our history and honor our leaders. Each space will feature rich experiences that remind us of our shared stories and their lessons, connecting us to our heritage, to each other, and to our innovative future.

Smart, Sustainable Design

 

Sustainably designed and powered by smart technology, the Home Office plays an essential role in our journey to becoming a regenerative company. With our new campus, we had a unique opportunity to create a space and culture that embodies our vision for a sustainable world, while providing a winning and inspirational work environment.

 

What does a smart and sustainable Home Office look like? 

 

  • With more than 50% of acreage dedicated to natural space, the Home Office incorporates native and drought-tolerant plants –  including more than 5,000 new and saved old growth trees.
  • 13+ acres of stormwater collection lakes lake reservoirs will capture and clean groundwater. The lakes are outfitted with weather tech to help hold and release water during times of flooding or drought.
  • Our 12 office buildings have been designed to achieve LEED Platinum certification, powered by 100% renewable energy and outfitted with energy-saving features including LED lighting and 450,000 square feet of dynamic glass.
  • With 2.4 million square feet of office space constructed from mass timber, the Home Office showcases the latest in sustainable design.
  • Nearly seven miles of pedestrian promenades and bike trails make it easier for associates to move more, enjoy nature and choose sustainable transportation.
  • A fleet of rentable bikes, 1,000+ bike parking spots and over 300 EV charging stations will make getting around easy and sustainable.

Promoting Positive Change

 

Walmart has always taken the role we play in communities seriously. Sam Walton started the company in Bentonville and the company’s focus has always been on keeping our new headquarters in our hometown. 

 

By integrating sustainable practices, fostering a supportive environment for associates and integrating with the surrounding Northwest Arkansas community, we are creating a hub of innovation and progress that will invigorate the entire region. We’re also supporting the local economy while enriching our Home Office community, creating a vibrant and dynamic work environment where associates can work better, live better and thrive.

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