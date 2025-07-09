The new Walmart Home Office is an opportunity to reimagine how and where we work together. And that starts with the places and spaces where the actual work gets done: the offices.

At the Home Office, you’ll find 12 uniquely designed office buildings, set up in neighborhoods and surrounded by big nature and native vegetation, with easy-access parking decks and miles of accessible bike and nature paths connecting campus and community. Each of our 12 office buildings has its own unique personality, with design, identity and imagery that evoke the historic moments, enduring culture and remarkable leaders who have shaped this company. Even the buildings’ names celebrate our collective legacy: how we started out swimming Upstream, worked Together, embraced Change, introduced Sparky to the world and more.

While no two buildings are alike, they are all,

Constructed from sustainable materials like regionally sourced mass timber and dynamic glass

Equipped with smart technology and powered by renewable energy

Designed with an array of flexible workspaces – personal and hot desks, soundproof phone booths, private window-side seating and softly lit focus rooms – to fit the needs of the day

Outfitted with diverse collaboration spaces, neighborhood and multi-person meeting rooms, innovation studios, full-service tech bars, coffee shops and more

Surrounding our office spaces, you’ll find outdoor patios at the lobby level, rooftop terraces, food truck pavilions and more gathering grounds connecting associates to the natural environment, including Helen’s Amphitheatre, a large central gathering ground in the very heart of the Home Office.

This is a place where Northwest Arkansas associates can connect and create, no matter what their day has in store. It also welcomes associates from around the globe, fostering collaboration and innovation. Most importantly, it’s a place where everything thrives – and everyone belongs. We take pride in Walmart’s rich heritage and are excited to shape our bright future together.