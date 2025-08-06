Integrating Seamlessly with Community

The Home Office is designed with community in mind, offering spaces for collaboration and connection. Beautifully landscaped neighborhood gathering grounds and social hubs provide areas for associates to come together, fostering a strong sense of community within our workplace.

We prioritize partnerships with local businesses and organizations, integrating their offerings into the workplace experience. From food truck pavilions featuring local vendors to collaborations with some of the area’s favorite coffee roasters and more, we ensure the Home Office is a vibrant part of the surrounding community.

With an active street front retail environment featuring a mix of local and national retail outlets, the new Home Office extends its benefits beyond associates, inviting visitors and community members to enjoy and engage with the 350-acre campus.