Our New Home Office is delivering on that vision for Northwest Arkansas associates – while at the same time serving the community we call home.
Over the years, the benefits we offer associates have continued to evolve to ensure we are supporting every aspect of well-being from physical and emotional to financial wellness. Our new Home Office gives us an incredible opportunity to bring those wellness benefits to life.
Drawing inspiration from the Whole Health Institute, founded by Alice L. Walton in 2019, we are taking a purpose-driven approach in the design of the campus to prioritize health and well-being for every associate.
With associates at the heart of every decision in our Home Office design, we have invested in amenities that they care about, including:
The Home Office is designed with community in mind, offering spaces for collaboration and connection. Beautifully landscaped neighborhood gathering grounds and social hubs provide areas for associates to come together, fostering a strong sense of community within our workplace.
We prioritize partnerships with local businesses and organizations, integrating their offerings into the workplace experience. From food truck pavilions featuring local vendors to collaborations with some of the area’s favorite coffee roasters and more, we ensure the Home Office is a vibrant part of the surrounding community.
With an active street front retail environment featuring a mix of local and national retail outlets, the new Home Office extends its benefits beyond associates, inviting visitors and community members to enjoy and engage with the 350-acre campus.
Our “Big Nature” landscape plan reflects the complex mosaic of native habitats found throughout Northwest Arkansas and the Ozarks. The design embraces the natural beauty of the region and promotes a healthy mind and body with the use of green spaces, courtyards, trails, more than 13 acres of lake reservoirs and regionally sourced plants, including over 5,000 trees and preserved old-growth trees.
Office building interiors prioritize natural lighting, warm interior finishes, and views of trees, courtyards, landscapes and lakes to create an environment that embraces the region’s natural beauty and helps associates feel connected to nature, both indoors and outdoors.
Nurturing people and place is not just a guiding principle – it’s an active, ever-evolving commitment. By promoting mental and physical health, integrating with the community, and embracing the natural beauty of the region, we’re working to create a thriving environment where both associates and the local area can flourish.