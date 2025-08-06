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Nurturing People and Place

Rendering of wide view of office spaces

We believe a thriving workplace is one that promotes mental and physical health, integrates seamlessly with the community and embraces the natural beauty of the region.

Our New Home Office is delivering on that vision for Northwest Arkansas associates – while at the same time serving the community we call home.

Promoting Associate Well-Being

 

Over the years, the benefits we offer associates have continued to evolve to ensure we are supporting every aspect of well-being from physical and emotional to financial wellness. Our new Home Office gives us an incredible opportunity to bring those wellness benefits to life.

Drawing inspiration from the Whole Health Institute, founded by Alice L. Walton in 2019, we are taking a purpose-driven approach in the design of the campus to prioritize health and well-being for every associate.


With associates at the heart of every decision in our Home Office design, we have invested in amenities that they care about, including:


  • Comprehensive wellness facilities: With state-of-the-art equipment, pool, tennis and pickleball courts, comprehensive fitness classes, a nutrition kitchen, and more, the 360,000-square-foot Walton Family Whole Health & Fitness offers programming and resources to support the mind, body, and spirit of every individual. This new facility honors the legacy of the Walton family that dates back almost 40 years when Sam and Helen Walton gifted the current Walton Life Fitness Center to associates and their families, a commitment that was reaffirmed with their support of the construction of both Walton Family Whole Health & Fitness and Little Squiggles Children’s Enrichment Center.
  • On-site childcare: Little Squiggles Children’s Enrichment Center demonstrates our commitment to building a culture and environment that allows associates’ families to grow and thrive. Offering a discovery-driven approach to learning with a tech-enabled curriculum, the 73,000-square-foot amenity currently supports up to 500 children, ranging from infants to Pre-K, of associates based in Northwest Arkansas.
  • Diverse, healthy food options: We offer a variety of on-site dining options to fuel associates throughout the day. From the global array of fresh food at the centrally located associate food hall, 8th & Plate, to convenient grab & go stations, food truck pavilions and numerous coffee shops, we’re ensuring delicious choices are always within reach.
  • Active design: A cohesive network of streets, shaded walkways and dedicated bikeways keep all areas of the Home Office well connected while facilitating healthier transportation choices, reducing traffic and parking strains, and supporting the well-being of the greater community. Additionally, the Home Office is outfitted with features and amenities to make it easier than ever for associates to incorporate movement into their day, from rentable bikes to interconnected stairs inside buildings.
  • Extended learning opportunities: The Home Office boasts more than 100,000 square feet of auditorium and conference center space. We have plans for on-site learning programs that build on Walmart’s already robust training, education, and certificate programs, ensuring associates have access to continuous professional development and growth opportunities.

Integrating Seamlessly with Community

 

The Home Office is designed with community in mind, offering spaces for collaboration and connection. Beautifully landscaped neighborhood gathering grounds and social hubs provide areas for associates to come together, fostering a strong sense of community within our workplace.

 

We prioritize partnerships with local businesses and organizations, integrating their offerings into the workplace experience. From food truck pavilions featuring local vendors to collaborations with some of the area’s favorite coffee roasters and more, we ensure the Home Office is a vibrant part of the surrounding community.

 

With an active street front retail environment featuring a mix of local and national retail outlets, the new Home Office extends its benefits beyond associates, inviting visitors and community members to enjoy and engage with the 350-acre campus.

Embracing the Natural Beauty of the Region

 

Our “Big Nature” landscape plan reflects the complex mosaic of native habitats found throughout Northwest Arkansas and the Ozarks. The design embraces the natural beauty of the region and promotes a healthy mind and body with the use of green spaces, courtyards, trails, more than 13 acres of lake reservoirs and regionally sourced plants, including over 5,000 trees and preserved old-growth trees.

 

Office building interiors prioritize natural lighting, warm interior finishes, and views of trees, courtyards, landscapes and lakes to create an environment that embraces the region’s natural beauty and helps associates feel connected to nature, both indoors and outdoors.

 

Nurturing people and place is not just a guiding principle – it’s an active, ever-evolving commitment. By promoting mental and physical health, integrating with the community, and embracing the natural beauty of the region, we’re working to create a thriving environment where both associates and the local area can flourish.

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