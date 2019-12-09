-
Let's Get Started!A message from Doug McMillon
-
Welcome to the New Walmart Home OfficeThe new campus design will be built with the following concepts in mind: A Connected Campus for an Exciting Associate Experience; Smart and Sustainable; True to Walmart's Roots and the Community.
-
Home Office HistoryA look at the Home Office through the years in Bentonville, Arkansas.
Smart and Sustainable
Walmart’s sustainability goals for the new campus are in line with our three corporate aspirational goals: to create zero waste, operate with 100% renewable energy and focus on products that sustain resources and the environment.Read More
True to Walmart's Roots and the Community
The new Walmart Home Office campus will demonstrate locally what the company is committed to globally – promoting positive change in Bentonville and in communities across the world.Read More
A Connected Campus for an Exciting Associate Experience
The high-efficiency campus will create a winning work environment that drives efficiency and productivity through connected buildings and teams, and fosters creativity, speed and transparency.Read More
