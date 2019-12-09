titlelogob.png
    Let’s Get Started!
    A message from Doug McMillon
    Welcome to the New Walmart Home Office
    The new campus design will be built with the following concepts in mind: A Connected Campus for an Exciting Associate Experience; Smart and Sustainable; True to Walmart’s Roots and the Community.
    Home Office History
    A look at the Home Office through the years in Bentonville, Arkansas.
Smart and Sustainable

Walmart’s sustainability goals for the new campus are in line with our three corporate aspirational goals: to create zero waste, operate with 100% renewable energy and focus on products that sustain resources and the environment.

True to Walmart's Roots and the Community

The new Walmart Home Office campus will demonstrate locally what the company is committed to globally – promoting positive change in Bentonville and in communities across the world.

A Connected Campus for an Exciting Associate Experience

The high-efficiency campus will create a winning work environment that drives efficiency and productivity through connected buildings and teams, and fosters creativity, speed and transparency.

Low Aerial View of the New Walmart Home Office Buildings in the Southeast Quad

Step into the Future with a Virtual Tour

Interior Community Space in the New Walmart Home Office

Frequently Asked Questions

Guiding Principles for the New Home Office

Guiding Principles for the New Home Office

