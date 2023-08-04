Childcare Center

Little Squiggles Children’s Enrichment Center is Walmart’s childcare solution for campus-based associates in Northwest Arkansas. As the most requested amenity for our new Home Office, our teams have worked diligently to create a convenient and top-notch solution to meet that request — and we’re on schedule to celebrate the grand opening in May 2024. The center will be located on the north side of the campus, on the corner of 5th and J street.

Thanks to the financial support of the Walton family, we are thrilled to be able to offer this brand-new solution to our associates and their families next year. Our Sam’s Club Kids Club program is currently operated by Bright Horizons, the leader in the corporate childcare industry, and we’ve chosen to continue working with that operator as we expand services to our new campus.

We know childhood is a time of exciting growth and development, which is why the center will offer environments and experiences that will encourage curiosity and play through a research-based curriculum, enhanced nutritional program, outdoor exploration where “big nature” meets “little nature,” and much more for the 500+ children the center can serve.

More information on Little Squiggles will be made available as we approach the grand opening date next year. Interested associates can visit OneWalmart to discover more information.