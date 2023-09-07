Big Nature

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What does a Walmart landscape look like? How do you design at a 300-acre (theme-park sized!) scale? This episode of Breaking Ground features conversations with Gerdo Aquino, Jana Wehby and Ying-yu Hung of SWA Group, an international landscape architecture, planning and urban design firm. Learn how these designers aimed to create a campus that was harmonious with nature and true to Walmart’s Natural State roots.
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