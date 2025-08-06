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The Manufacturing Institute
The Manufacturing InstituteThe Manufacturing Institute grows and supports the industry’s skilled workers for the advancement of modern manufacturing. The MI’s diverse initiatives support all American workers, including emerging workers, women, veterans and students, through skilled training programs, community building and career growth.
National Association of Manufacturers
Representing 14,000 member companies—from small businesses to global leaders—in every industrial sector, we are the nation’s most effective resource and most influential advocate for these values and for manufacturers across the country.
Reshoring Initiative
The Reshoring Initiative, founded in early 2010, takes action by helping manufacturers realize that local production, in some cases, reduces their total cost of ownership of purchased parts and tooling. The Initiative also trains suppliers how to effectively meet the needs of their local customers, giving the suppliers the tools to sell against lower priced offshore competitors.
Sewn Products Equipment Suppliers Association
SPESA is the industry association for suppliers to the sewn products industry, which includes apparel, upholstered furniture, home textiles, transportation interiors, leather goods, footwear, industrial textiles, and more.
Walmart Supplier Inclusion
To help our customers save money and live better, Walmart seeks vendors of all sizes to offer the products and services they need. When suppliers grow with us, everyone benefits, including their communities. Often, suppliers need the most support when they’re starting out or when they’ve decided to take their business to the next level. That’s why we launched Grow with Us a new program designed to provide U.S. small businesses with the training, mentorship and resources they need to grow with Walmart.
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