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The Manufacturing Institute

The Manufacturing InstituteThe Manufacturing Institute grows and supports the industry’s skilled workers for the advancement of modern manufacturing. The MI’s diverse initiatives support all American workers, including emerging workers, women, veterans and students, through skilled training programs, community building and career growth.

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National Association of Manufacturers

Representing 14,000 member companies—from small businesses to global leaders—in every industrial sector, we are the nation’s most effective resource and most influential advocate for these values and for manufacturers across the country.

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Reshoring Initiative

The Reshoring Initiative, founded in early 2010, takes action by helping manufacturers realize that local production, in some cases, reduces their total cost of ownership of purchased parts and tooling. The Initiative also trains suppliers how to effectively meet the needs of their local customers, giving the suppliers the tools to sell against lower priced offshore competitors.

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Sewn Products Equipment Suppliers Association

SPESA is the industry association for suppliers to the sewn products industry, which includes apparel, upholstered furniture, home textiles, transportation interiors, leather goods, footwear, industrial textiles, and more.

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Walmart Grow with Us Logo

Walmart Supplier Inclusion

To help our customers save money and live better, Walmart seeks vendors of all sizes to offer the products and services they need. When suppliers grow with us, everyone benefits, including their communities. Often, suppliers need the most support when they’re starting out or when they’ve decided to take their business to the next level. That’s why we launched Grow with Us a new program designed to provide U.S. small businesses with the training, mentorship and resources they need to grow with Walmart.

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Disclaimer: The information provided on this Resource Page about organizations, businesses or services is for general informational purposes. Inclusion does not mean that Walmart Inc. endorses any organization, business or service. Further, Walmart Inc. cannot and does not make any guarantees as to the quality of services or products provided by any organization, business or service listed here.

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