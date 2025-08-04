Walmart History

Sam Walton was a man with visionary leadership, and our business is a result of that. Since the first Walmart opened in 1962 in Rogers, Arkansas, we've been dedicated to making a difference in the lives of our customers. Today, we're helping communities save money and live better all over the world.
"Give me a W! Give me an A! Give me an L! How about a squiggly? Now give me an M! A! R! T! What's that spell? Walmart! I can't hear you! Walmart! Who's number one? The customer!"
Retail Revolution
Sam Walton's strategy is built on an unshakeable foundation: the lowest prices anytime, anywhere.
On July 2, 1962, Sam Walton opens the first Walmart store in Rogers, Arkansas.
The Walton family owns 24 stores, ringing up $12.7 million in sales.
The company officially incorporates as Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Walmart goes national
In the 1970's, a decade of incredible growth, "Mr. Sam" begins to take Walmart national, providing his vision's widespread appeal.
Walmart becomes a publicly traded company. The first stock is sold at $16.50 per share.
The first distribution center and Home Office open in Bentonville, Arkansas.
The first issue of Walmart World was released in early 1971.
Walmart is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (WMT). With 51 stores, Walmart records sales of $78 million.
Walmart airs first TV commercial.
Inspired by a visit to a Korean manufacturing facility, Sam Walton introduces the Walmart cheer.
First pharmacy opens.
The Walmart Foundation is established.
“Our People Make the Difference” slogan was introduced.
Decade of firsts
In the 1980s, the first Sam's Club opens, serving small businesses and individuals, and the first Walmart Supercenter opens, combining a supermarket with general merchandise.
Walmart reaches $1 billion in annual sales, faster than any other company at that time.
Walmart has 276 stores and employs 21,000 associates.
Walmart’s logo was updated.
The first Sam's Club opens in Midwest City, Oklahoma.
Walmart replaces cash registers with computerized point-of-sale systems, enabling fast and accurate checkout.
Sam Walton does the hula on Wall Street, making good on a promise to associates after the company achieves a pre-tax profit of 8% for the previous fiscal year.
Walmart started the Buy American program with the slogan “All American Savings”.
25th anniversary of Walmart.
The company installs the largest private satellite communication system in the U.S., linking the company's operations through voice, data and video communication.
The first Walmart Supercenter opens in Washington, Missouri, combining general merchandise and a full-scale supermarket to provide one-stop shopping convenience.
David Glass is named chief executive officer.
“Always” marketing slogan was introduced.
America's Top Retailer
By 1990, Walmart is the nation's No. 1 retailer. As the Walmart Supercenter redefines convenience and one-stop shopping, Everyday Low Prices goes international.
Through a joint venture with Cifra, a Mexican retail company, Walmart goes global, opening a Sam's Club in Mexico City.
While receiving the Medal of Freedom, Sam Walton articulates the company's mission of saving people money so they can live better, shortly before passing away at age 74.
Rob Walton becomes chairman of the board.
Walmart started using the “star” logo.
Walmart employs 371,000 associates in 1,928 stores and clubs.
Walmart celebrates its first $1 billion sales week.
Walmart expands into Canada with the purchase of 122 Woolco stores.
Walmart World magazine changes title to Walmart Today.
Smiley is introduced with the “Better Every Day” slogan.
Walmart.com is founded, allowing U.S. customers to shop online.
Walmart opens its first stores in China.
The company celebrates its first $100 billion sales year, serving 90 million customers per week worldwide on average.
The Neighborhood Market format is introduced with three stores in Arkansas.
Walmart enters the United Kingdom with the acquisition of Asda.
New Millennium
Walmart enters the new millennium dedicated to offering customers a seamless shopping experience, whether they are online, in a store or on a mobile device.
H. Lee Scott, Jr. succeeds David Glass as CEO.
Walmart employs more than 1.1 million associates in 3,989 stores and clubs worldwide.
For the first time, Walmart tops the Fortune 500 ranking of America's largest companies.
Walmart enters the Japanese market through its investment in Seiyu.
Walmart Today magazine switches title back to Walmart World after almost 9 years.
Walmart takes a leading role in disaster relief, contributing $18 million and 2,450 truckloads of supplies to victims of hurricanes Katrina and Rita.
Walmart announces major commitment to environmental sustainability.
Walmart introduces its $4 generic-drug prescription program.
Walmart.com launches its Site to Store service, enabling customers to make a purchase online and pick up merchandise in stores.
Mike Duke becomes CEO.
Walmart enters Chile with the acquisition of a majority stake in D&S S.A.
Walmart exceeds $400 billion in annual sales.
Walmart transforms its brand with new wordmark that removed the “squiggly,” added the “spark” and introduced the slogan “Save money. Live better.”
People-Led and Tech-Empowered
Walmart commits to serving customers in a changing retail environment, leveraging both associates and technology to make it happen.
Bharti Walmart, a joint venture, opens its first store in India.
Walmart commits $2 billion through the end of 2015 to help end hunger in the United States.
Walmart launches a global commitment to sustainable agriculture, aiming to strengthen local farmers and economies, while providing customers access to affordable, high-quality food.
Walmart expands its business into South Africa by acquiring 51% of Massmart Holdings Limited.
With the acquisition of Massmart in South Africa, Walmart surpasses 10,000 retail units around the world.
Walmart celebrates 50 years of helping people save money so they can live better.
Walmart announces it will hire any honorably discharged veteran within his or her first twelve months off active duty beginning Memorial Day. Walmart hires 265,000 veterans over the next 7 years.
Walmart acquires Bharti Walmart Private Limited, including the Best Price Modern Wholesale cash and carry business in India.
Walmart commits to buying $250 billion in goods manufactured in the United States over the next 10 years.
Walmart opens its first store in the District of Columbia.
Doug McMillon succeeds Mike Duke as CEO.
Greg Foran becomes President and CEO of Walmart U.S.
The company employs 2.3 million associates worldwide and serves more than 200 million customers each week at more than 11,000 stores in 27 countries.
Walmart announces a $2.7 billion investment over two years in its U.S. workforce.
Walmart acquires 100% stake in Yihaodian, an e-commerce business in China, up from the 51% stake since 2012.
Rob Walton retires as chairman of the board of directors for Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. He continues to serve as a director.
Greg Penner succeeds Rob Walton as chairman of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Walmart World Magazine relaunches. Smiley was a prominent figure in the magazine and marketing materials.
Walmart opens its Culinary & Innovation Center in Bentonville, Arkansas to develop and test new and innovative products.
Walmart Pay, a fast, easy and secure way for customers to make purchases with their smart phones, becomes a popular in-store payment method.
Online retailer Jet.com and Heyneedle, a subsidiary of Jet.com, become part of the Walmart family.
Walmart opens its first training Academy in South Carolina, with 200 total locations planned at stores across the U.S.
More than 1.2 million Walmart and Sam's Club associates get a pay increase as part of the company's two-year, $2.7 billion investment in its people.
With goals focused on sustainability, Walmart makes a commitment to become the most trusted retailer by 2025.
John Furner becomes Sam's Club's new president and CEO.
Walmart launches free two-day shipping on more than 2 million items, no membership required.
Walmart acquires Moosejaw, ModCloth, Bonobos and Parcel. Jet acquires ShoeBuy.com, which is later renamed Shoes.com.
Walmart launches Store No 8, a tech incubator, with a focus to drive commerce forward and transform the future of retail.
Walmart launches Project Gigaton, asking suppliers to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions from its supply chain by 1 gigaton.
The company also sets a new goal to reduce its consumables chemical footprint by 10% by 2022.
The company changes its legal name from Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. to Walmart Inc.
More than 1 million associates benefit from wage rate increases and expanded maternity and parental leave benefits.
Judith McKenna becomes President and CEO of Walmart International.
Walmart acquires Flipkart in India, divestiture of its business in Brazil and proposed merger of Asda and Sainsburys in the U.K.
Walmart acquires Eloquii, Bare Necessities, and Art.com.
John Furner named President and CEO of Walmart U.S.
Walmart launches InHome Delivery and free NextDay delivery from Walmart.com.
Kath McLay named President and CEO of Sam's Club.
Walmart World launches on several social media platforms.
Walmart insources its advertising business, now known as Walmart Connect.
First Walmart Health location opens in Dallas, Georgia
Beyond traditional retail
Walmart expands the ecosystem that supports customers, enhancing processes that enable them to shop wherever and however they choose.
Walmart and Sam's Club respond to COVID-19, turning parking lots into testing centers and sourcing PPE materials for frontline healthcare workers.
Walmart launches Walmart+ membership program to help customers save even more time and money.
Walmart.org establishes Center for Racial Equity following the murder of George Floyd.
Walmart Argentina is acquired by Grupo de Narváez.
Walmart sells majority stake in Seiyu to KKR and Rakuten.
Walmart and Sam's Club administer tens of millions of COVID-19 vaccines, 80% of which were delivered in medically underserved communities.
Walmart completes the sale of United Kingdom grocery chain Asda.
Walmart invests in drone delivery, fintech and autonomous vehicles.
Walmart launches Walmart GoLocal last-mile delivery service.
Walmart announces plans to pay 100% of college tuition and books for U.S. associates through Live Better U.
Walmart World launches online magazine, WalmartWorld.com.
Walmart announces inaugural $2 billion green bond offering.
Walmart launches Walmart Data Ventures.
Walmart acquires telehealth provider MeMD
Walmart scales InHome Delivery reaching 30 million U.S. homes.
Walmart's Project Gigaton™ initiative surpasses halfway mark.
Walmart celebrates 60th Anniversary.
Walmart announces building names on new Walmart Home Office.
Office Buildings: Sparky, Trust, Maverick, Upstream, Purpose, Cheer, Hula, Ol’ Roy, Moon Pie, Together, Always and Change. Other facilities: Sam Walton Hall, Walton Family Whole Health and Fitness
Walmart celebrates opening of new 350-acre Home Office.
John Furner succeeds Doug McMillon as President and CEO, Walmart Inc.