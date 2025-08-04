Walmart History

2013

Walmart announces it will hire any honorably discharged veteran within his or her first twelve months off active duty beginning Memorial Day. Walmart hires 265,000 veterans over the next 7 years.

Walmart acquires Bharti Walmart Private Limited, including the Best Price Modern Wholesale cash and carry business in India.

Walmart commits to buying $250 billion in goods manufactured in the United States over the next 10 years.

Walmart opens its first store in the District of Columbia.