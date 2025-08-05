By investing in products and innovation that support American jobs, we can enable a manufacturing ecosystem that helps bring new jobs to our communities and supports workforce development. In turn, we strengthen our business by:





Better assuring supply

Meeting customer expectations

Enabling innovation

Developing small and emerging suppliers.3





Walmart tackles system-level challenges in U.S. manufacturing by focusing on solutions specific to each product and category. This approach helps strengthen local production while addressing barriers to reshoring. Fostering innovation helps Walmart, our suppliers and other partners build reliable supply chains, develop essential skills and support regenerative practices. Working together is key to growing more American jobs.





Walmart brings together experts from academia, government, suppliers, manufacturers, non-governmental organizations (NGO) and local economic development groups to find solutions and scale progress.





See how we’re working with key partners and stakeholders to address challenges in U.S. manufacturing: