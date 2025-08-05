Walmart has a long history of investing in U.S. manufacturing. Since Sam Walton first launched a “Buy American” initiative in 1985, we have been committed to sourcing and selling products that support American jobs. In March 2021, Walmart committed to investing an incremental $350 billion on products made, grown or assembled in the U.S. over the next ten years with the potential to support more than 750,0001 new jobs. This is the second multibillion dollar commitment to purchasing products that directly support American jobs. The original commitment of $250 billion was set in 2013 and met ahead of schedule. More than two-thirds of Walmart U.S. total product spend in FY2024 was on items our suppliers reported were made, grown, or assembled in the United States.2 Through our U.S. manufacturing initiative, we’re fueling growth for small businesses and entrepreneurs, supporting job stability, creating new jobs and investing in communities coast to coast.
By investing in products and innovation that support American jobs, we can enable a manufacturing ecosystem that helps bring new jobs to our communities and supports workforce development. In turn, we strengthen our business by:
Walmart tackles system-level challenges in U.S. manufacturing by focusing on solutions specific to each product and category. This approach helps strengthen local production while addressing barriers to reshoring. Fostering innovation helps Walmart, our suppliers and other partners build reliable supply chains, develop essential skills and support regenerative practices. Working together is key to growing more American jobs.
Walmart brings together experts from academia, government, suppliers, manufacturers, non-governmental organizations (NGO) and local economic development groups to find solutions and scale progress.
See how we’re working with key partners and stakeholders to address challenges in U.S. manufacturing:
We believe that every purchase order we place benefits not just our suppliers and customers, but also the local communities and economies we serve. By sourcing products from local farmers, artisans, entrepreneurs, small businesses, manufacturers, and sellers, we help create a multiplier effect that stimulates economic growth and opportunity. Our retail business and services help create access and affordability for our customers who support the producers of the products they buy. When you shop at Walmart, you’re not just getting a great deal on the products you need, you’re also supporting the local ecosystem and helping create more opportunities for all involved.
By working with suppliers closer to home, we’re able to secure quality products at great prices, with the added benefit of shorter lead times. This allows Walmart to serve customers faster, keep up with seasonal demand and cut down on issues like currency fluctuations and port delays. Sourcing more goods from the U.S. helps us keep shelves stocked, boost sales and make the most of our scale to keep prices low for customers.
U.S. manufacturing matters to our shoppers. More than 85% of our customers have said it is important for retailers to carry products made or assembled in America.4 With our recent $350 billion purchasing goal, not only is Walmart strengthening its commitment to American jobs and communities, but we are also providing more value to our customers and improving the way we do business.
By working with suppliers closer to home, we’re able to secure quality products at great prices, with the added benefit of shorter lead times. This allows Walmart to serve customers faster, keep up with seasonal demand and cut down on issues like currency fluctuations and port delays. Sourcing more goods from the U.S. helps us keep shelves stocked, boost sales and make the most of our scale to keep prices low for customers.
Have questions? Email USAjobs@walmart.com.
1 Per Boston Consulting Group using data from the Economic Policy Institute and Bureau of Labor statistics.
2 https://corporate.walmart.com/purpose/esgreport/social/supplier-opportunity
3 Confirmed annually via purchases number.
4 Source: Made in USA Goals FY31 GMM Goals 01282021; FY 2020 SPiNE data; BCG Analysis