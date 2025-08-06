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Packaging is important and it can be the best sales tool your products have.
More than 85% of customers have said it is important for retailers to carry products that are made, grown or assembled in the U.S.**
Furthermore, it is important that manufacturers are telling customers at the point of purchase that the product supports U.S. jobs.
* Source WMUS Teradata, receipts and item tables
** According to a survey done by Walmart’s Global Customer Insights & Analytics (GCIA) team in FY18 and confirmed in an April 2019 survey.
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