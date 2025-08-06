Powered by generative AI. Results may not fully be accurate. Use is governed by the Generative AI Guidelines and other applicable Walmart policies.
Early Payment Program
We understand that capital is increasingly maxed, as business models are changing and shifting to support demand. Because of this, we expanded our Supply Chain Financing programs to better meet the needs of our diverse supplier base. In coordination with several national banks, we offer traditional supplier financing, allowing qualified suppliers to get paid early on all matched invoices at very competitive rates. In addition, through partnership with a technology provider, C2FO, we offer flexible and dynamic early payments from Walmart - onboarding is simple and the site allows you to pick which invoices to expedite at a rate you propose.
Supply Chain Finance
We understand that capital is increasingly maxed, as business models are changing and shifting to support demand. Because of this, we expanded our Supply Chain Financing programs to better meet the needs of our diverse supplier base. In coordination with several national banks, we offer traditional supplier financing, allowing qualified suppliers to get paid early on all matched invoices at very competitive rates. In addition, through partnership with a technology provider, C2FO, we offer flexible and dynamic early payments from Walmart - onboarding is simple and the site allows you to pick which invoices to expedite at a rate you propose.
U.S. Small Business Administration
Created in 1953, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) continues to help small business owners and entrepreneurs pursue the American dream. The SBA is the only cabinet-level federal agency fully dedicated to small business and provides counseling, capital, and contracting expertise as the nation’s only go-to resource and voice for small businesses.
Disclaimer: The information provided on this Resource Page about organizations, businesses or services is for general informational purposes. Inclusion does not mean that Walmart Inc. endorses any organization, business or service. Further, Walmart Inc. cannot and does not make any guarantees as to the quality of services or products provided by any organization, business or service listed here.
We received a GPC signal or a request to opt-out of selling/sharing your personal information (including for targeted advertising); this notification is to indicate that your opt-out request is being honored. You can find out more about your consumer privacy rights in our Privacy Notice.