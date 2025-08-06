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Early Payment Program

 

We understand that capital is increasingly maxed, as business models are changing and shifting to support demand. Because of this, we expanded our Supply Chain Financing programs to better meet the needs of our diverse supplier base. In coordination with several national banks, we offer traditional supplier financing, allowing qualified suppliers to get paid early on all matched invoices at very competitive rates. In addition, through partnership with a technology provider, C2FO, we offer flexible and dynamic early payments from Walmart - onboarding is simple and the site allows you to pick which invoices to expedite at a rate you propose.

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Supply Chain Finance

 

We understand that capital is increasingly maxed, as business models are changing and shifting to support demand. Because of this, we expanded our Supply Chain Financing programs to better meet the needs of our diverse supplier base. In coordination with several national banks, we offer traditional supplier financing, allowing qualified suppliers to get paid early on all matched invoices at very competitive rates. In addition, through partnership with a technology provider, C2FO, we offer flexible and dynamic early payments from Walmart - onboarding is simple and the site allows you to pick which invoices to expedite at a rate you propose.

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U.S. Small Business Administration

 

Created in 1953, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) continues to help small business owners and entrepreneurs pursue the American dream. The SBA is the only cabinet-level federal agency fully dedicated to small business and provides counseling, capital, and contracting expertise as the nation’s only go-to resource and voice for small businesses.

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