Early Payment Program

We understand that capital is increasingly maxed, as business models are changing and shifting to support demand. Because of this, we expanded our Supply Chain Financing programs to better meet the needs of our diverse supplier base. In coordination with several national banks, we offer traditional supplier financing, allowing qualified suppliers to get paid early on all matched invoices at very competitive rates. In addition, through partnership with a technology provider, C2FO, we offer flexible and dynamic early payments from Walmart - onboarding is simple and the site allows you to pick which invoices to expedite at a rate you propose.

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