Powered by generative AI. Results may not fully be accurate. Use is governed by the Generative AI Guidelines and other applicable Walmart policies.
Euromonitor International
Euromonitor International is a highly respected member of the market research industry. Publishing reports across a broad range of topics such as food and beverage, healthcare, technology, cosmetics and fashion among many others, Euromonitor International caters to the needs of a large cross-section of people in need of market research solutions.
Maker's Row
Access over 4,000 American factories that will assist in refining your concept and thinking skills through the components involved in the Making Process. The software subscription varies in price depending on a basic or professional package, but for the additional price of the professional package you receive dedicated sourcing support.
Panjiva
Panjiva is an intelligence platform that’s bringing transparency to global trade through our robust global coverage, powerful machine-learning technologies, and dynamic data visualizations. Whether you’re looking to identify potential business partners, keep track of competitors, or find investment signals, our platform arms you with unrivaled insights to make supply chain decisions with conviction.
RangeMe
RangeMe is the product discovery and sourcing platform where retailers and suppliers discover, connect, and grow their business. With an active network of nearly 200,000 product suppliers and manufacturers, RangeMe has partnered with Walmart to deliver a seamless experience for the annual Open Call.
Thomas For Industry
For over 120 years, Thomas has served as North America’s number one industrial sourcing platform and marketing powerhouse. We serve professionals on both sides of the industrial buying process to create solutions that inform, support, and empower industry.
Walmart Factory Directory
We are offering your company the opportunity to be added to our directory of U.S. based manufacturers, who are interested in doing business with Walmart. This directory is available for Walmart sourcing managers and buyers when searching for suppliers. If you make products that could sell in Walmart stores and are interested in doing business with Walmart, apply now. Please send questions to USAJobs@walmart.com.
Walmart Supplier Inclusion
At Walmart, we believe we’re at our best when our supply chain reflects our customer, and it’s imperative that we provide products and services that resonate and meet our customers' needs. For our suppliers, working with Walmart means access to the 255 million customers who shop our stores around the world each week. For us, supplier inclusion means delivering better products and a broader selection to the communities we serve. We encourage companies to explore new opportunities with Walmart.
Walmart Sustainability
The Walmart Sustainability Hub is a destination for Walmart suppliers to access resources and learn about opportunities to collaborate with Walmart, join initiatives or review case studies and best practices to inspire your company to take the next step of your sustainability journey.
IHS Markit – Supply Chain Intelligence
Our Supply Chain Intelligence solutions are supported by a dynamic team that includes more than 5,000 analysts, data scientists, financial experts, and industry specialists. Our global information expertise spans all major industries, including finance, manufacturing, energy and transportation.
IHS Markit brings together the deepest intelligence, insight, and expertise across the widest set of industries and markets. By connecting supply chain specific data and insights across all of the functional elements associated with supply chain, our data, analysts, and industry specialists present our customers with a richer, highly integrated view of the supply chain landscape.
This is the benefit of our end-to-end Supply Chain Intelligence solutions - we are able to isolate cause and effect for supply chains, highlighting risk and opportunity in new ways that empower our customers to make well-informed decisions and mitigate supply risk with greater confidence.
For more information, please visit the links below:
Disclaimer: The information provided on this Resource Page about organizations, businesses or services is for general informational purposes. Inclusion does not mean that Walmart Inc. endorses any organization, business or service. Further, Walmart Inc. cannot and does not make any guarantees as to the quality of services or products provided by any organization, business or service listed here.
We received a GPC signal or a request to opt-out of selling/sharing your personal information (including for targeted advertising); this notification is to indicate that your opt-out request is being honored. You can find out more about your consumer privacy rights in our Privacy Notice.