IHS Markit – Supply Chain Intelligence

Our Supply Chain Intelligence solutions are supported by a dynamic team that includes more than 5,000 analysts, data scientists, financial experts, and industry specialists. Our global information expertise spans all major industries, including finance, manufacturing, energy and transportation.



IHS Markit brings together the deepest intelligence, insight, and expertise across the widest set of industries and markets. By connecting supply chain specific data and insights across all of the functional elements associated with supply chain, our data, analysts, and industry specialists present our customers with a richer, highly integrated view of the supply chain landscape.



This is the benefit of our end-to-end Supply Chain Intelligence solutions - we are able to isolate cause and effect for supply chains, highlighting risk and opportunity in new ways that empower our customers to make well-informed decisions and mitigate supply risk with greater confidence.



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