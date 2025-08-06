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Become a Supplier

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Walmart Marketplace

Walmart Marketplace is available to select third party retailers who would like to offer their products to more than 90 million unique visitors who shop on Walmart.com every month. Customers can find third-party Marketplace products by browsing or searching Walmart.com. Items sold by third-party sellers are noted in the item information in search results, online shelves and on item pages.

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Get to Know Walmart

As a potential supplier, one of the most important things you can do is get to know how Walmart works.

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Standards for Suppliers

Standards and general requirements to be a Walmart supplier.

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Insurance Requirements

Insurance requirements to be a Walmart supplier.

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Audits, Certifications and Testing

Audits, certifications and testing information.

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Expectations by Compliance Area

Supplier expectations by compliance area.

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Walmart Factory Directory

We are offering your company the opportunity to be added to our directory of U.S. based manufacturers, who are interested in doing business with Walmart. This directory is available for Walmart sourcing managers and buyers when searching for suppliers. If you make products that could sell in Walmart stores and are interested in doing business with Walmart, apply now. Please send questions to USAJobs@walmart.com.

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Disclaimer: The information provided on this Resource Page about organizations, businesses or services is for general informational purposes. Inclusion does not mean that Walmart Inc. endorses any organization, business or service. Further, Walmart Inc. cannot and does not make any guarantees as to the quality of services or products provided by any organization, business or service listed here.

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