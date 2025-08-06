We are now using Quick Base for this process and all users must complete the access request process before proceeding. Please follow the appropriate instructions at the bottom of this page.

Already completed your access request for Quick Base Certification? Click here to log in.

Existing Walmart suppliers only are requested to certify their country of origin info prior to using a made, grown or assembled in USA logo on package. This is used only after buyer commitments are released and before completing the labeling/packaging process.

Suppliers should only access and utilize this tool once packaging kickoff has been started.



First Time User Instructions

Walmart Associate

Click here to request access. Enter your first.lastname@Walmart.com or Samsclub.com email address. Watch for confirmation email and follow instructions. Reach out to Business Support at 479-273-8888 with questions

Supplier