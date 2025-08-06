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We are now using Quick Base for this process and all users must complete the access request process before proceeding. Please follow the appropriate instructions at the bottom of this page.
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Existing Walmart suppliers only are requested to certify their country of origin info prior to using a made, grown or assembled in USA logo on package. This is used only after buyer commitments are released and before completing the labeling/packaging process.
Suppliers should only access and utilize this tool once packaging kickoff has been started.
We received a GPC signal or a request to opt-out of selling/sharing your personal information (including for targeted advertising); this notification is to indicate that your opt-out request is being honored. You can find out more about your consumer privacy rights in our Privacy Notice.