 
 
Logout
Logout

Walmart’s Annual Open Call

Two individuals hold a large yellow sign reading 'OUR PRODUCT MADE IT!' at a festive event. The backdrop features a sparkling American flag design with red, white, and blue balloons. Visible text includes 'Walmart Open Call' on the sign, emphasizing a product achievement celebration.

Each year, Walmart’s Open Call brings our commitment to U.S. manufacturing to life — connecting entrepreneurs with the opportunity to scale their products and their impact.

 

We've committed $350 billion in products made, grown or assembled in U.S. by 2030, helping to support more than 750,000 U.S. jobs.1 Through Open Call, we’re proud to create pathways for small and mid-size businesses to grow while helping deliver value and choice for millions of customers. 

As of the end of last year, Walmart increased cumulative U.S. spend by $176 billion toward its $350 billion goal, and about two-thirds of Walmart U.S. product spend was on goods suppliers reported were sourced domestically.

What is Open Call?

 

Open Call is at the heart of our commitment to U.S. Manufacturing. It’s a chance for selected entrepreneurs to meet directly with Walmart and Sam’s Club merchants to present innovative, shelf-ready products — with the potential to secure deals that put their items on shelves in stores and online.

 

At our 12th annual Open Call in 2025:

  • 100+ entrepreneurs won "golden tickets"
  • Open Call continues Walmart’s 40-year commitment to American sourcing
  • For the first time, companies presented technologies to boost U.S. manufacturing efficiency

 

Open Call reflects our belief that when we invest in American innovation, everyone wins.

 

Explore our Open Call FAQs

Why we host Open Call

 

Walmart has long believed that a stronger American supply chain creates stronger communities.

 

By supporting U.S. manufacturing, we aim to:

  • Reduce environmental impact through shorter supply chains
  • Strengthen local economies and job creation
  • Offer customers more American-made options at everyday low prices

 

Through Open Call, we’re helping businesses:

  • Gain access to new markets
  • Scale responsibly and sustainably
  • Build long-term relationships with one of the world’s largest retailers

 

We collaborate with partners like ECRM and RangeMe to ensure entrepreneurs have the tools, connections and preparation they need. Through Open Call, Walmart helps entrepreneurs grow their businesses — and their U.S. manufacturing footprint — by selling their products on Walmart shelves and on Walmart.com.

Road to Open Call 2026

 

Our Road to Open Call tour 2026 will make stops across the country, from Los Angeles to Orlando, Salt Lake City to Baltimore, Dallas to Indianapolis, and Atlanta. At each Road Stop, we'll meet local business owners with big ideas and shelf-ready products — made, grown or assembled right here in the U.S.

 

Find out more details and sign up today.

Start learning now with Supplier Academy

 

You don’t need to be a Walmart supplier to get started on your learning journey. Through Supplier Academy, entrepreneurs can immediately access free, on‑demand learning,  specifically the Grow with US learning paths, designed to help you understand retail readiness, Walmart basics, and how to prepare to interact with Walmart with confidence.

 

Get started today on Walmart Marketplace

 

Walmart is committed to supporting small businesses, suppliers, and entrepreneurs. Discover additional opportunities to work with Walmart on Walmart Marketplace, and stay tuned for more details on our general Open Call application process.

Walmart’s Annual Open Call 4 People on Stage Celebrating

 

Highlights from Past Events

 

Each year, Open Call spotlights the passion and potential of U.S.-based entrepreneurs — and the role Walmart plays in helping bring their ideas to life. Ready to be inspired? Below, you can explore highlights from the past five years of Open Call events and see how bold ideas and big dreams have come to life!

 

2025 Open Call Highlights

2024 Open Call Highlights

2023 Open Call Highlights

2022 Open Call Highlights

2021 Open Call Highlights

 

1 Per Boston Consulting Group using data from the Economic Policy Institute and Bureau of Labor statistics.

#f2f2f2
Stock pricing delayed by 20 minutes.
© 2026 Walmart Inc. All Rights Reserved.