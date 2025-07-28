Each year, Walmart’s Open Call brings our commitment to U.S. manufacturing to life — connecting entrepreneurs with the opportunity to scale their products and their impact.
We've committed $350 billion in products made, grown or assembled in U.S. by 2030, helping to support more than 750,000 U.S. jobs.1 Through Open Call, we’re proud to create pathways for small and mid-size businesses to grow while helping deliver value and choice for millions of customers.
As of the end of last year, Walmart increased cumulative U.S. spend by $176 billion toward its $350 billion goal, and about two-thirds of Walmart U.S. product spend was on goods suppliers reported were sourced domestically.
Open Call is at the heart of our commitment to U.S. Manufacturing. It’s a chance for selected entrepreneurs to meet directly with Walmart and Sam’s Club merchants to present innovative, shelf-ready products — with the potential to secure deals that put their items on shelves in stores and online.
At our 12th annual Open Call in 2025:
Open Call reflects our belief that when we invest in American innovation, everyone wins.
Walmart has long believed that a stronger American supply chain creates stronger communities.
By supporting U.S. manufacturing, we aim to:
Through Open Call, we’re helping businesses:
We collaborate with partners like ECRM and RangeMe to ensure entrepreneurs have the tools, connections and preparation they need. Through Open Call, Walmart helps entrepreneurs grow their businesses — and their U.S. manufacturing footprint — by selling their products on Walmart shelves and on Walmart.com.
Our Road to Open Call tour 2026 will make stops across the country, from Los Angeles to Orlando, Salt Lake City to Baltimore, Dallas to Indianapolis, and Atlanta. At each Road Stop, we'll meet local business owners with big ideas and shelf-ready products — made, grown or assembled right here in the U.S.
Find out more details and sign up today.
You don’t need to be a Walmart supplier to get started on your learning journey. Through Supplier Academy, entrepreneurs can immediately access free, on‑demand learning, specifically the Grow with US learning paths, designed to help you understand retail readiness, Walmart basics, and how to prepare to interact with Walmart with confidence.
Walmart is committed to supporting small businesses, suppliers, and entrepreneurs. Discover additional opportunities to work with Walmart on Walmart Marketplace, and stay tuned for more details on our general Open Call application process.
Each year, Open Call spotlights the passion and potential of U.S.-based entrepreneurs — and the role Walmart plays in helping bring their ideas to life. Ready to be inspired? Below, you can explore highlights from the past five years of Open Call events and see how bold ideas and big dreams have come to life!
1 Per Boston Consulting Group using data from the Economic Policy Institute and Bureau of Labor statistics.