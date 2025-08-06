Walmart External Resources: Reshoring Initiative

The Reshoring Initiative is a nationally recognized not-for-profit company focused on enabling reshoring. The site contains resources to facilitate and accelerate supplier efforts. Concepts from product selection, to cost reduction, managing the transition and financing are included for both large and small U.S. and foreign-based companies. The Reshoring Initiative gives advice on how to pick the right products and succeed in profitably manufacturing or sourcing product in the U.S.A.
Walmart's research into reshoring as well as feedback from some suppliers indicates that challenges to manufacturing growth in the U.S. still exist such as:
Explore these and other topics at the Reshoring Initiative website.
Key reasons to reevaluate offshore vs. domestic sourcing now include: rapidly closing wage gaps, automation minimizing labor content, increasing consumer preference for Made in USA and increased recognition of the previously ignored costs, risks and strategic impacts of not producing in the market.
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See what other companies have successfully reshored. Start with products that have issues: quality, delivery, too much inventory, IP risk, long launch times, require close coordination of engineering and manufacturing or are at risk to lose share to a competitive Made in USA product.
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Go beyond wage arbitrage, purchase price variance and landed cost. Total Cost of Ownership and the Cost Differential Frontier may show that you will be equally profitable with a domestic manufacturing cost 20% to 30% higher than offshore.
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What to do if the reevaluation suggests the U.S. alternative is close but not quite the best choice? Lean, DFMA, automation, training, government incentives.
How to find domestic manufacturers for products or components.
What can retailers do to help? Which retailers are interested?
FTC and California criteria for Made in USA.
Planning the transition: people, inventory, tooling, etc. Making a smooth exit from the other country.
Starting-up an operation or reshoring to an existing facility will often require a combination of long-term financing of capital equipment and working capital and financing of inventory during the transition.