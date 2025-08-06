Walmart External Resources: Reshoring Initiative

What is the Reshoring Initiative?

The Reshoring Initiative is a nationally recognized not-for-profit company focused on enabling reshoring. The site contains resources to facilitate and accelerate supplier efforts. Concepts from product selection, to cost reduction, managing the transition and financing are included for both large and small U.S. and foreign-based companies. The Reshoring Initiative gives advice on how to pick the right products and succeed in profitably manufacturing or sourcing product in the U.S.A.

Walmart's research into reshoring as well as feedback from some suppliers indicates that challenges to manufacturing growth in the U.S. still exist such as:

U.S. manufacturing costs can be higher, especially if suppliers are using offshore manufacturing processes and practices.

Tooling costs, small electric motor production and apparel cut and sew can be challenging but many workarounds or offsets exist.

Many wins are occurring in many areas including those where labor is a small percentage of product value or logistics costs are high.

Even with these and other challenges, we are seeing continued favorable trends to support continued manufacturing growth in the US.

Explore these and other topics at the Reshoring Initiative website.