Walmart in Mexico

Walmart México is the largest retail company in Mexico, with over 3,300 stores including Bodega Aurrera, Sam’s Club, Walmart Express and Walmart Supercenter, as well as an ecosystem of services and solutions.

Walmart de México has undergone a significant shift, evolving from brick-and-mortar to an omnichannel company, bringing together stores, products, services and solutions, to meet and anticipate customers’ needs in a rapidly evolving local retail market.

With the purpose of helping people save money and live better, we have listened to our customers to identify those services around the omnichannel shopping experience that are most valued and aligned with their needs. We then built an interconnected ecosystem that allows our customers to find products and services without friction, in addition to giving them access to new opportunities in the digital economy.

Walmart de México's ecosystem offers solutions for Internet and mobile phones, education and health and financial services.