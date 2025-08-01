Walmart in Mexico

Walmart México is the largest retail company in Mexico, with over 3,300 stores including Bodega Aurrera, Sam’s Club, Walmart Express and Walmart Supercenter, as well as an ecosystem of services and solutions.
Walmart de México has undergone a significant shift, evolving from brick-and-mortar to an omnichannel company, bringing together stores, products, services and solutions, to meet and anticipate customers’ needs in a rapidly evolving local retail market.
With the purpose of helping people save money and live better, we have listened to our customers to identify those services around the omnichannel shopping experience that are most valued and aligned with their needs. We then built an interconnected ecosystem that allows our customers to find products and services without friction, in addition to giving them access to new opportunities in the digital economy.
Walmart de México's ecosystem offers solutions for Internet and mobile phones, education and health and financial services.
Walmart de México y Centroamérica President and CEO: Cristian Barrientos Pozo
Corporate Website: walmartmexico.com
Investor Relations: https://www.walmex.mx/en/
Career Website: walmartmexico.com/conocenos/unete-al-equipo
eCommerce websites:
Total retail units1: 3,316
1. Total retail units as of January 31, 2026.
Walmart's first store outside the United States opened in Mexico in 1991 – a Sam's Club in Mexico City. In 1997, Walmart acquired a majority position in Cifra, and in 2000 the name changed to Walmart de México. Walmart Mexico is also a publicly traded company on the Mexican Stock Market known as Walmex.
Walmart Mexico celebrates its 35th anniversary in 2026. It currently operates Walmart hypermarkets, Bodega Aurrera discount stores, Superama supermarkets, Walmart Express supermarkets, and Sam’s Clubs.
These formats are uniquely positioned to offer customers nationwide a local shopping experience that meets their needs with low prices, large assortment and high quality products, in close proximity to customers’ homes. Our stores across Mexico and Central America offer a convenient shopping experience, including home delivery and pickup services in many locations.
Bodega Aurrera’s mission is to offer everyday low prices to customers, focusing on basic and essential products. The brand has positioned itself as an affordable option for middle- and low-income Mexican families, providing a wide range of products, from food to household items. Over the years, Bodega Aurrera has expanded its presence across the country with various formats, including Mi Bodega Aurrera and Bodega Aurrera Express, designed to meet local needs.
Founded in Mexico in 1991, Sam's Club offers its members high-quality products at competitive prices. The clubs primarily cater to small businesses and consumers looking to buy in large quantities to achieve greater savings. In addition to food and basic goods, it offers a wide variety of items, including electronics, furniture, household products and exclusive services for its members, such as financing options and online shopping, as well as its own private label products.
Launched in 2020 as an evolution of Superama stores, Walmart Express focuses on serving consumers' daily needs with a curated selection of products, including fresh food, pantry items, cleaning products and household essentials. With more than 100 stores in the country, Walmart Express is strategically located in urban and suburban areas to facilitate quick purchases. In addition, it offers online shopping options, including home delivery and in-store pickup.
Launched in 1993, the Walmart Supercenter format focuses on offering consumers a wide range of products, including groceries, clothing, electronics, household items and more, under the "everything in one place" concept. With more than 300 stores across the country, Walmart Supercenter in Mexico has developed a strong e-commerce platform, allowing customers to shop online with home delivery or in-store pickup.
Walmart de México y Centroamérica is committed to serving communities and making life better for associates, and creating value for customers, shareholders, suppliers, business partners and the planet.
For more than 10 years, The Walmart Foundation of Mexico, through the program Pequeño Productor (Small Agricultural Farmer), has helped to implement agricultural programs in rural areas throughout the country, providing training and technical and financial support. Since 2019, the program has benefitted 9,529 small farmers, generated 2,292 jobs and sourced US $11,479,500 in goods from small farmers.
For more information about Sustainability initiatives in Mexico, please visit Empresa Regenerativa.