About Walmart International

Walmart’s purpose is to help people save money and live better. Walmart International delivers on this promise by bringing value and convenience to millions of customers and members in 18 countries outside the U.S.

Our unique global perspective makes it possible to see connections that others cannot, and to bring innovations to market that make life easier for families everywhere. In addition, we’re building strategic partnerships through equity investments to support our core businesses.

Our strategy is to build strong local businesses that are powered by Walmart, while at the same time generating growth for the company and our partners and making a positive impact on our stakeholders. Today, Walmart International operates more than 5,700 retail units and employs more than 500,000 associates around the world.

That includes Walmart Global Sourcing, where we work with manufacturers to promote and sell their products, including apparel, homeware, jewelry, hardlines and more, throughout the world. Upholding Walmart’s reputation as the world’s most trusted retailer, Global Sourcing regularly audits suppliers’ practices and engages with them through the Walmart Responsible Sourcing Program to help them meet Walmart’s high standards.

Read more about our tailored approach to business in each market, or our guiding principles for how we operate around the world.

Markets where we operate:

Markets where we hold equity investments: