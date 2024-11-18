 
 
About Walmart International

Walmart’s purpose is to help people save money and live better. Walmart International delivers on this promise by bringing value and convenience to millions of customers and members in 18 countries outside the U.S.

 

Our unique global perspective makes it possible to see connections that others cannot, and to bring innovations to market that make life easier for families everywhere. In addition, we’re building strategic partnerships through equity investments to support our core businesses.

 

Our strategy is to build strong local businesses that are powered by Walmart, while at the same time generating growth for the company and our partners and making a positive impact on our stakeholders. Today, Walmart International operates more than 5,700 retail units and employs more than 500,000 associates around the world.

 

That includes Walmart Global Sourcing, where we work with manufacturers to promote and sell their products, including apparel, homeware, jewelry, hardlines and more, throughout the world. Upholding Walmart’s reputation as the world’s most trusted retailer, Global Sourcing regularly audits suppliers’ practices and engages with them through the Walmart Responsible Sourcing Program to help them meet Walmart’s high standards.

 

Read more about our tailored approach to business in each market, or our guiding principles for how we operate around the world.

 

Markets where we operate:

 

 

Markets where we hold equity investments:

 

 

  • Japan – Walmart has been an investor in Japan’s Seiyu retail group since 2002 and increased our stake to 100% in 2008. We worked to accelerate Seiyu’s development as a leading omnichannel retailer, reaching or exceeding goals in market share, customer satisfaction, associate engagement and financial performance before announcing a new ownership structure for the group in November 2020, which was updated in 2023. Seiyu is now jointly owned by KKR (85%) and Walmart (15%). This allows it to take advantage of the partners’ combined retail expertise and innovation as it accelerates its digital transformation to build an even stronger local business.

  • United Kingdom – Walmart acquired the Asda business in 1999. In October 2020, we announced an agreement to sell Asda to entrepreneurs Mohsin and Zuber Issa, backed by British private equity firm TDR Capital. Under the new ownership structure, the Issa brothers and TDR Capital are acquiring a majority ownership stake in Asda, with equal shareholdings. Walmart will retain an equity investment in the business, with an ongoing commercial relationship and a seat on the board. Asda’s new British ownership will accelerate its current strategy, building on the business’ low-price heritage.
