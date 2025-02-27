Walmart in Chile

Walmart Chile is a leader in Chile’s supermarket industry. Its multi-format strategy caters to the needs of customers across the country, fulfilling our purpose of helping people save money and live better.

We have defined an investment plan of $150 million over 5 years, aimed at developing new capabilities to better meet the needs of the omnichannel customer.

Lider

Lider is a hypermarket format that provides a one-stop shop for our customers. It has a wide range of products including household goods, home appliances, electronics, textiles, hardware and toys, in addition to traditional grocery lines.



Lider Express

Lider Express offers Chilean families the easiest, fastest and most convenient shopping experience for weekly grocery purchases. Lider carries grocery items, as well as basica household goods and general merchandise.