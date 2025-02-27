Walmart in Chile

Walmart Chile strives to improve quality of life for our associates, our customers and the communities we serve. Walmart Chile is personally invested in the local issues that matter most to our customers.
In 2009, Walmart acquired a majority stake in Distribución y Servicio D&S S.A., Chile's leading food retailer. With headquarters in Santiago, Walmart Chile operates several supermarket formats including Lider, Express de Lider, SuperBodega aCuenta and Central Mayorista. Additionally, customers can order products online for delivery or pickup at lider.cl, acuenta.cl and centralmayorista.cl.
Corporate Website: walmartchile.cl
eCommerce Website: lider.cl, acuenta.cl and centralmayorista.cl
Career Website: somoswalmartchile.cl
Total retail units: 1: 403
1. Total retail units as of January 31, 2026.
Walmart Chile is a leader in Chile’s supermarket industry. Its multi-format strategy caters to the needs of customers across the country, fulfilling our purpose of helping people save money and live better.
We have defined an investment plan of $150 million over 5 years, aimed at developing new capabilities to better meet the needs of the omnichannel customer.
Lider is a hypermarket format that provides a one-stop shop for our customers. It has a wide range of products including household goods, home appliances, electronics, textiles, hardware and toys, in addition to traditional grocery lines.
Lider Express offers Chilean families the easiest, fastest and most convenient shopping experience for weekly grocery purchases. Lider carries grocery items, as well as basica household goods and general merchandise.
The SuperBodega aCuenta helps meet the needs of lower-income customers, providing quality products at some of the lowest prices in Chile. Its focus is the sale of groceries, with a simple, no-frills appearance and a large variety of private label products.
Central Mayorista is a wholesale business that caters exclusively to businesses. The stores provide services to small businesses like liquor stores, kiosks, and companies that offer food services, such as hotels and restaurants.
Lider.cl is an eCommerce platform that offers online sales with home delivery and store pickup options. It offers a wide variety of items, including groceries, electronics, computers, home goods, sports gear and toys.
