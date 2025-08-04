Walmart in Africa

By putting good business at the center of what we do, Massmart is able to create thoughtful choices for a better future and develop opportunities for our associates, customers and stakeholders to prosper. Massmart is focused on helping people save money and live better, underpinned by the approach to doing business in a responsible way.
The first-ever Walmart-branded stores in Africa opened in Johannesburg in 2025, bringing Walmart’s Every Day Low Prices to the community.
Massmart President and CEO: Miles van Rensburg
Corporate Website: massmart.co.za
Brands: Builders Express, Builders Superstore, Builders Warehouse, Cambridge, Cash & Carry, Game, Jumbo, Makro, Rhino, Walmart
Countries of Operation: 8
1. Total retail units as of January 31, 2026.
Builders is the Southern African leader in Home Improvement, DIY and Building Materials. The three Builders’ store formats – Warehouse, Express and Superstore – cater to different markets with their own personalized feel and service offering, which are complimented by our online platform. Builders stores offer exceptional value to customers, a comprehensive range of competitively priced products, and helpful services.
Is our warehouse retail format. Builders Warehouse offers an extensive range of competitively priced products with a large garden center display and Builders’ supply yard.
Caters to the homeowner and DIY enthusiast placed in convenient locations, a customer friendly store layout with pleasing displays, and personalized service and advice, making it a “one-stop” shopping experience.
Focus on underserved markets around the country. The stores are situated in dense residential, township, rural and developing areas, and conveniently located near commuter nodes.
Game is a multi-category discount retailer of appliances, electronics, lifestyle merchandise, groceries, liquor and Value-Added Services, operating throughout South Africa and in seven markets throughout sub-Saharan Africa.
Massmart Wholesale comprises Makro, Cash & Carry and Shield.
Makro sells Food, Liquor and General Merchandise categories, catering for retail, commercial and wholesale customers.
Cash & Carry sells Food, Liquor and General Merchandise categories and includes the brands CBW, Jumbo Cash & Carry, Sunshine, Trident, Eureka and Saverite. It caters for Commercial and Wholesale customers.
Shield (a voluntary buying association) services wholesale and independent trader customers.
Every Day Low Prices and one-stop convenience, for everyone, now in Africa. The first Walmart-branded store in Africa opened in the Roodeport community of Johannesburg Nov. 22, 2025.
At Massmart, we believe that being socially and environmentally responsible, and being committed to ethical practices and good governance, is key to how we wish to do business and the creation of long-term stakeholder value.
Massmart’s efforts to reduce its impact on the environment include water-use efficiency, climate change mitigation and adaptation, reducing waste generation and sustainable sourcing and product screening.
The corporate social investment program focuses on reducing food insecurity and foundation phase education efforts in underserved communities. Additionally, a top priority for the business is advancing Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (BBBEE) as a key driver of economic and social inclusion and reducing inequalities.