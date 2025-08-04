Walmart in Africa

Builders

Builders is the Southern African leader in Home Improvement, DIY and Building Materials. The three Builders’ store formats – Warehouse, Express and Superstore – cater to different markets with their own personalized feel and service offering, which are complimented by our online platform. Builders stores offer exceptional value to customers, a comprehensive range of competitively priced products, and helpful services.







Builders Warehouse

Is our warehouse retail format. Builders Warehouse offers an extensive range of competitively priced products with a large garden center display and Builders’ supply yard.







Builders Express

Caters to the homeowner and DIY enthusiast placed in convenient locations, a customer friendly store layout with pleasing displays, and personalized service and advice, making it a “one-stop” shopping experience.





Builders Superstore

Focus on underserved markets around the country. The stores are situated in dense residential, township, rural and developing areas, and conveniently located near commuter nodes.

