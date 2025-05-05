Walmart in India

Walmart is committed to a future where retail in India is a mix of shopping experiences that best serve Indian consumers, suppliers, producers and retailers. We are building out a holistic ecosystem that includes a wholesale cash-and-carry business, eCommerce platforms, a payments and financial services platform, as well as logistics and supply chain capabilities – strong local businesses that are powered by Walmart.





Walmart invests in programs and initiatives that help local sellers and suppliers, including kiranas, micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises. (MSMEs), farmers, artisans and women-owned businesses to modernize, prosper and create local jobs in the country.





As a socially responsible organization that is committed to creating economic opportunity, enhancing long-term environmental sustainability and strengthening local communities, Walmart is determined to help drive India’s growth story and create shared value.