Walmart in India

Walmart is committed to a future where retail in India is a mix of shopping experiences that best serve Indian consumers, suppliers, producers and retailers. We are building out a holistic ecosystem that includes a wholesale cash-and-carry business, eCommerce platforms, a payments and financial services platform, as well as logistics and supply chain capabilities – strong local businesses that are powered by Walmart.
Walmart invests in programs and initiatives that help local sellers and suppliers, including kiranas, micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises. (MSMEs), farmers, artisans and women-owned businesses to modernize, prosper and create local jobs in the country.
As a socially responsible organization that is committed to creating economic opportunity, enhancing long-term environmental sustainability and strengthening local communities, Walmart is determined to help drive India’s growth story and create shared value.
Flipkart News
Read current news about the Flipkart Group, one of India's leading digital commerce entities, including group companies Flipkart, Myntra, Flipkart Wholesale, Flipkart Health+, Cleartrip and ANS Commerce.
PhonePe News
Read current news about PhonePe, a company on a mission to offer every Indian equal opportunity to accelerate their progress by unlocking the flow of money and access to services.
Flipkart Group CEO: Kalyan Krishnamurthy
Website: Flipkart.com
Career Website: Flipkartcareers.com
PhonePe CEO: Sameer Nigam
Website: PhonePe.com
Career Website: PhonePe.com/careers
Global Tech India Career Website: one.walmart.com/content/globaltechindia/en_in/careers
Total retail units1: 26
1. Total retail units as of January 31, 2026.
The Flipkart Group is one of India's leading digital commerce entities and includes group companies Flipkart, Myntra, Flipkart Wholesale, Flipkart Health+, Cleartrip, Ekart, Jeeves and Super.Money. Since 2007, Flipkart has enabled millions of consumers, sellers, merchants and small businesses to be a part of India's eCommerce revolution. It has a registered user base of over 500 million and offers upwards of 150 million products across more than 80 categories.
The company’s efforts to democratize eCommerce in India, by driving access and affordability and delighting customers, have inspired many industry firsts, empowered generations of entrepreneurs and MSMEs and has helped create lakhs of jobs across the ecosystem. The launch of the Flipkart Wholesale digital marketplace in July 2020 is a testament to the company’s commitment to accelerate the growth of kiranas and MSMEs in India. In April 2021, Flipkart acquired Cleartrip, a leading online travel technology company.
Flipkart is known for pioneering services such as Cash on Delivery, No Cost EMI and easy returns – customer-centric innovations that have made online shopping more accessible and affordable for millions of Indians. Together with Myntra, which holds a prominent position in the online fashion market, the Flipkart Group will continue to steer the transformation of commerce in India through technology.
Flipkart has launched its UPI handle to further enhance its digital payment offerings for all customers. For a distinctive customer experience, loyalty features like Supercoins, Cashbacks, Milestone benefits and brand vouchers will be made available. This innovative and secure solution marks a significant leap forward in enhancing the overall payment experience for users across India.
Flipkart Group CEO: Kalyan Krishnamurthy
Website: Flipkart.com
Flipkart Wholesale is revolutionizing the Kirana, MSMEs and small business ecosystem in India. Through a combination of innovative technology, sustainability initiatives and a robust omnichannel approach, the brand aims to become the largest B2B player. By offering both digital and physical retail options, Flipkart Wholesale caters to the preferences and needs of a diverse customer base, offering them access to a wide range of high-quality products at competitive prices. Leveraging the pillars of easy credit facility, brand partnerships and supply chain infrastructure, Flipkart Wholesale continuously seeks to enhance the efficiency and competitiveness of its customers.
Myntra is India’s leading digital shopping platform for fashion, beauty and lifestyle products. With the vision to democratize fashion for all, Myntra leverages the power of technology to provide a cutting-edge shopping experience for its trend-first customers across the country. Myntra delights its customers with a wide range of over 9,500 popular domestic and international brands while offering open-ended exchange, unmatched size and fit solves, a flexible returns policy and an accelerated delivery proposition, M-Express. Best-known for offering authentic products, enabling industry-first innovations such as Al-led MyFashionGPT and MyStylist, Myntra is at the forefront of shaping the future of fashion and beauty in India.
Myntra CEO: Nandita Sinha
Website: Myntra.com
PhonePe Group is India’s leading fintech company. Its flagship product, the PhonePe digital payments app, was launched in 2016. In just seven years, the company has scaled rapidly to become India’s leading consumer payments app with over 520 million registered users and a digital payments acceptance network of 38 million merchants. PhonePe also processes over 230 million transactions every day, with an annualized Total Payment Value (TPV) of USD 1.5+ trillion.
On the strength of its leadership in digital payments, PhonePe Group has expanded into financial services (insurance, lending, wealth), as well as new consumer tech businesses (Pincode - hyperlocal e-commerce and Indus App Store - India's first localized App Store). PhonePe Group is an India-headquartered technology company with a portfolio of businesses aligned with the company's vision to offer every Indian an equal opportunity to accelerate their progress by unlocking the flow of money and access to services.
PhonePe CEO: Sameer Nigam
Website: PhonePe.com
Beginning in Bangalore in 2002, Walmart Sourcing has long given Indian manufacturers a way to sell their products, including apparel, homeware, jewelry, hardlines and more, in overseas markets such as the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Central America and the United Kingdom. Upholding Walmart’s reputation as the world’s most trusted retailer, Walmart Sourcing regularly audits suppliers’ practices and works with them via the Walmart Responsible Sourcing Program to help them meet Walmart's high standards.
Walmart Global Tech in India is where we build technology solutions to help millions of Walmart customers around the world. The teams in Bengaluru, Chennai and Gurugram are engaged in creating cutting-edge engineering and product development solutions to support Walmart’s strategy of offering customers an anywhere, anytime shopping experience.
Walmart is committed to business in India. We're dedicated to making a difference in the lives of customers and supporting suppliers and sellers, while contributing to communities and the economy as part of India’s long-term growth.
To support local business and help strengthen the economy in India, Walmart and Flipkart have launched several initiatives:
We have committed to help strengthening smallholder farmer communities:
Flipkart is committed to becoming a more sustainable business: