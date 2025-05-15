Walmart in China

Walmart has helped pioneer retail innovations in China for nearly 30 years. As we usher in a new era of omnichannel convenience, we remain committed to operating responsibly and helping create better lives for our associates and customers in the communities where we operate.
We offer customers an outstanding omnichannel experience that encompasses Walmart and Sam’s Club outlets in over 100 cities nationwide, in addition to multiple e-commerce channels. We also provide a wealth of opportunities to associates, suppliers and partners, and work to support initiatives in local communities.
Walmart China President and CEO: Xiaojing Christina Zhu
Corporate Website: walmart.cn
Career Website: walmartchina.avature.cn/careers
Total retail units1: 342
1. Total retail units as of January 31, 2026.
Walmart has been at the forefront of retail modernization in China since 1996, when we opened a hypermarket and Sam’s Club in Shenzhen. We now serve communities nationwide as a leader in omnichannel retail. We delight customers through nearly 400 stores and clubs as well as multiple e-commerce platforms. Walmart China focuses on nurturing local talent. Chinese associates make up 99.9% of the total workforce. All stores and clubs are managed by talented local associates, and women make up more than half of the management roles at all levels.
In China, Walmart is known for innovation. Walmart China was one of the first retailers to roll out a smartphone app mini-program that customers can use in store for scan-and-go as well as for online shopping and delivery tracking. Walmart China also launched Cloud Depots to provide one-hour delivery service in areas beyond the reach of a physical Sam’s Club. Walmart China's e-commerce segment now accounts for nearly half of its overall business, and it is rapidly expanding in ways that are both profitable and sustainable.
Walmart is a leader in omnichannel shopping, offering customers a seamless, one-stop shopping experience. Our stores were among the first to offer online ordering and fast delivery, with particular expertise in fresh foods. All stores nationwide offer delivery services that are as fast as one hour – or less – or can ship nationwide, through various e-commerce platforms, including the Walmart mini-program.
As a pioneer of the membership store model in China, Sam’s Clubs offer approximately 4,000 high-quality items, unique shopping experiences and value to members. Sam’s Club continues to be recognized throughout China as an exciting destination that offers unique shopping experiences and value to members. Sam's Club members can enjoy one-hour delivery service through multiple platforms including the Sam's Club app.
The Walmart Community Store is a new retail offering designed for the modern landscape. These are shoppable, walkable stores within a 10-minute radius of consumers, containing a carefully curated assortment of everything important for people on the go. From vibrant bakeries and delis, to snacks and household essentials, the Walmart Community Store is a bold new format.
At Walmart China, we are committed to becoming a regenerative company. We put the environment and the communities where we operate at the center of our business, operating responsibly and helping create better lives for our associates, customers and the communities we serve. Our community support efforts focus on women's economic empowerment and economic development, through programs related to disaster relief, volunteering programs and philanthropy programs that support women entrepreneurs, educate children and teenagers, and offer opportunities for youth with special intellectual needs.
As we work toward being a regenerative business, we are also improving our operations to support more sustainable business practices. Walmart has been a leader in promoting innovative ways to reduce food waste, supporting local partners to establish a nationwide food bank network and facilitating surplus food donations to people in need, including to disadvantaged families, the elderly and children with special needs. These efforts not only support local communities, but also potentially prevent food waste and carbon emissions. In addition, we invest in renewable energy sources, such as rooftop solar panel systems and off-site green power. We also equip our stores with upgraded and low-carbon refrigeration systems, and integrate sustainability throughout our supply chain.