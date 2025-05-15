Walmart in China

Walmart China

Walmart has been at the forefront of retail modernization in China since 1996, when we opened a hypermarket and Sam’s Club in Shenzhen. We now serve communities nationwide as a leader in omnichannel retail. We delight customers through nearly 400 stores and clubs as well as multiple e-commerce platforms. Walmart China focuses on nurturing local talent. Chinese associates make up 99.9% of the total workforce. All stores and clubs are managed by talented local associates, and women make up more than half of the management roles at all levels.







In China, Walmart is known for innovation. Walmart China was one of the first retailers to roll out a smartphone app mini-program that customers can use in store for scan-and-go as well as for online shopping and delivery tracking. Walmart China also launched Cloud Depots to provide one-hour delivery service in areas beyond the reach of a physical Sam’s Club. Walmart China's e-commerce segment now accounts for nearly half of its overall business, and it is rapidly expanding in ways that are both profitable and sustainable.