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International Markets

Where In the World Is Walmart?

 

From our humble beginnings as a small discount retailer in Rogers, Ark., Walmart has opened thousands of stores around the world. Through this model of expansion, we’ve taking a multi-local, tailored approach bringing the right businesses to the communities that need them, and creating opportunities and bringing value to customers, suppliers and associates around the globe.

 

Markets where we operate:

  • Africa
    • Botswana
    • Eswatini
    • Lesotho
    • Malawi
    • Mozambique
    • Namibia
    • South Africa
    • Zambia

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