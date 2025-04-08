International Markets

Powered by generative AI. Results may not fully be accurate. Use is governed by the Generative AI Guidelines and other applicable Walmart policies.
From our humble beginnings as a small discount retailer in Rogers, Ark., Walmart has opened thousands of stores around the world. Through this model of expansion, we’ve taking a multi-local, tailored approach bringing the right businesses to the communities that need them, and creating opportunities and bringing value to customers, suppliers and associates around the globe.
Markets where we operate:
We received a GPC signal or a request to opt-out of selling/sharing your personal information (including for targeted advertising); this notification is to indicate that your opt-out request is being honored. You can find out more about your consumer privacy rights in our Privacy Notice.