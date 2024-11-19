Walmart Sourcing aims to be the most trusted, resilient supplier, bringing Walmart to the world and the world to Walmart. We touch the first mile of nearly every product that hits our store shelves. We have teams stationed in 22 countries across the globe sourcing more than 400,000 unique SKUs from over 4000 suppliers for our private brand products. If we were a standalone consumer goods company, we would be one of the largest in the world.
Rooted in trust, value and resilience, Walmart Sourcing aims to provide access to products and services our customers and members want and need at any given time. To do that, we help develop and grow suppliers, allowing us to have a robust network that insulates our supply chain from potential disruption or unforeseen changes.
Through purchase orders, we help power an ecosystem that has a multiplier effect on the communities where we do business. It starts with local farmers and artisans and continues with entrepreneurs, small business and micro, small and medium-sized businesses (MSMEs). Each part of the ecosystem helps us deliver on our company's purpose to help people save money and live better.
Disruptions, from geopolitical to weather-related and everything in between, can affect our supply chain. To combat this, Walmart Sourcing invests in innovation to help solve some of the more complex challenges in global supply. Whether it’s addressing a shortage of raw materials or decreasing waste or emissions, we’re constantly exploring opportunities with companies to develop solutions to these issues. Learn more about some of the pilots we’re testing:
Behind every product is a story of grit and ingenuity, where an entrepreneur saw a need in the market – a way to improve an item, or a chance to make life easier – and seized the opportunity. As a result, our stores and clubs are filled with products that have helped companies grow and communities thrive. Learn more about the people behind the products in our Supplier Story Library:
Whether a supplier is an emerging entrepreneur or fully established looking to expand their business with Walmart, we’re eager to help develop that relationship. We connect with suppliers through our market-specific growth summits, Supplier Academy, grow programs and Marketplace. Check out Walmart's Supplier Development page to learn more.
Walmart has market-specific goals to increase sourcing from the U.S. and India to continue strengthening resilience and increasing agility in our supply chain.
Walmart aims to source as close to the customer as possible in any market where we have stores. In FY2023, two-thirds of Walmart U.S.’ total product spend was on items made, grown or assembled in the United States. Our goal is to source $350 billion in U.S. products by the end of 2031, and to reach this, we are investing in American jobs and U.S.-based manufacturing capabilities.
Learn more about our commitment to U.S. manufacturing, and U.S.-based supplier support.
In December 2020, Walmart announced a goal to source $10 billion in exports from India annually by 2027. This work is expected to provide a significant boost to MSMEs in India, alongside ongoing efforts such as the Flipkart Samarth and Walmart Vriddhi supplier development programs. This expansion in sourcing will include helping to develop hundreds of new suppliers in categories such as food, pharmaceuticals, consumables, health and wellness and general merchandise, along with apparel, homewares and other key Indian export categories.
Read more about our commitment to sourcing India-made goods.