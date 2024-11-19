What is Walmart Sourcing?

Walmart Sourcing aims to be the most trusted, resilient supplier, bringing Walmart to the world and the world to Walmart. We touch the first mile of nearly every product that hits our store shelves. We have teams stationed in 22 countries across the globe sourcing more than 400,000 unique SKUs from over 4000 suppliers for our private brand products. If we were a standalone consumer goods company, we would be one of the largest in the world.

Rooted in trust, value and resilience, Walmart Sourcing aims to provide access to products and services our customers and members want and need at any given time. To do that, we help develop and grow suppliers, allowing us to have a robust network that insulates our supply chain from potential disruption or unforeseen changes.

Through purchase orders, we help power an ecosystem that has a multiplier effect on the communities where we do business. It starts with local farmers and artisans and continues with entrepreneurs, small business and micro, small and medium-sized businesses (MSMEs). Each part of the ecosystem helps us deliver on our company's purpose to help people save money and live better.