Walmart in Canada

Our Commitment

Every Walmart Canada store is a part of the community. We’re proud to have associates from different backgrounds and experiences, and we continue to leverage the strength of our diverse associate base and advocate for a more inclusive society, better reflecting our communities. Programs like our Women of Walmart program, continue to champion development, education and networking for our internal talent.

Our investment in energy-efficient stores and distribution centers and sustainable products can save customers money and minimizes our own environmental footprint. That sense of responsibility carries into the community, where we support the work of local and national nonprofit organizations that focus on hunger relief, children’s health and disaster relief.