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Walmart in Canada

We’re intentional at Walmart Canada about helping people save money and live better through our commitments to creating opportunity, prioritizing environmental sustainability, and lifting up the communities we serve.

Walmart Canada News
Read current news about Walmart Canada, an omnichannel retailer with over 400 stores nationwide.
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  • Location Facts
  • Our Business
  • Our Commitment
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    Location Facts
    Our Business
    Our Commitment

    Location Facts

     

    Walmart Canada President and CEO: Venessa Yates

    Corporate Website: walmartcanada.ca

    eCommerce Website: walmart.ca

    Career Website: careers.walmart.ca

     

    Retail Units

    Total retail units1: 404

    • Walmart Supercentre: 346
    • Walmart Discount Store: 58

    1. Total retail units as of April 30, 2026.

    Our Business

     

    Walmart Canada

     

    Walmart Canada was established in 1994 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario.

     

    Walmart is honored to be one of Canada’s largest employers, operating Walmart Supercentres, Walmart discount stores and distribution centers. We continue to grow services including online shopping, home delivery, pickup at stores and contactless pay. Walmart Canada helps move the economy forward by working with close to 2,000 Canadian suppliers. Through this, we’re playing a role in creating jobs and opportunities for people of all backgrounds and suppliers of all sizes, helping strengthen communities across the country.

    A smiling male associate stands in front of a Walmart Supercentre in Canada

    Our Commitment

     

    Every Walmart Canada store is a part of the community. We’re proud to have associates from different backgrounds and experiences, and we continue to leverage the strength of our diverse associate base and advocate for a more inclusive society, better reflecting our communities. Programs like our Women of Walmart program, continue to champion development, education and networking for our internal talent.

     

    Our investment in energy-efficient stores and distribution centers and sustainable products can save customers money and minimizes our own environmental footprint. That sense of responsibility carries into the community, where we support the work of local and national nonprofit organizations that focus on hunger relief, children’s health and disaster relief.

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