We have long believed that offering depth and breadth of products is one of the best ways we can serve our customers. We work with trusted third-party marketplace sellers to curate our product selection and create a best-in-class shopping experience. In this way, we are connecting sellers with customers and customers with options.





Our online marketplaces provide a platform for sellers to set up shop and merchandise their products in the U.S., Canada, Chile and Mexico. This platform provides the infrastructure (website, hosting, transactional APIs, etc.), attracts customers, delivers smooth shopping experiences (browse, search, cart, wish list, discounts and promotions, etc.) to customers and manages fraud by providing IP protection.