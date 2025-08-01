Walmart Marketplace is here to help customers find everything they need and want in one place. To make life easier, third-party sellers on our Marketplace offer everyday essentials that customers have come to know and trust, alongside an expanded selection of high-quality, unexpected and premium finds for all the moments in between. From finding premium beauty products for that new trendy look, to high-end gaming computers and headsets, or even appliances big and small, fit for dorms or first homes, Marketplace has it covered.
We have long believed that offering depth and breadth of products is one of the best ways we can serve our customers. We work with trusted third-party marketplace sellers to curate our product selection and create a best-in-class shopping experience. In this way, we are connecting sellers with customers and customers with options.
Our online marketplaces provide a platform for sellers to set up shop and merchandise their products in the U.S., Canada, Chile and Mexico. This platform provides the infrastructure (website, hosting, transactional APIs, etc.), attracts customers, delivers smooth shopping experiences (browse, search, cart, wish list, discounts and promotions, etc.) to customers and manages fraud by providing IP protection.
Our platform also provides value-added services like advertising and shipping, along with valuable insights to sellers for growing their business.
We anticipate our marketplace will provide a seamless experience between the digital and physical world, and further improve the customer experience.
Walmart operates third-party marketplaces in the following locations:
Flipkart is also a marketplace that falls within the Walmart International portfolio. Flipkart is an online shopping platform in India that sells a wide range of products, including electronics, furniture, toys, books and more.
Join our marketplace and grow with the world’s leading omnichannel retailer and millions of unique customers each month. It’s easier than ever to manage your markets on the Walmart Marketplace and if you sell in more than one country, you’ll now be able to sign in and manage all your markets in one place.
Leverage the Walmart advantage for the holidays and beyond!