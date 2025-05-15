Walmart in Central America

Walmart’s commitment across Central America remains rooted in improving economic opportunity for our associates and stakeholders, becoming a more sustainable company and supporting our local community.





In addition to saving customers money on the products and services they need, we take pride in offering jobs and growth potential for our associates and suppliers. For example, our direct farm program in Central America, called Tierra Fértil (Fertil Land), serves as a best-in-class model for our global organization, as we work with thousands of small- to medium-size farmers to ensure environmentally sustainable practices and long-term business relationships.





We also work with small- and medium-sized manufacturing businesses, many of which are led by women, through the program Una Mano para Crecer (A Hand to Grow). This program offers training and advisory services to our small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in manufacturing.





In 2023 we bought $180 million in total from more than 1,100 small- and medium-size suppliers through Tierra Fértil and Una Mano para Crecer.