Walmart in Central America

Walmart entered the region in 2005 and became Walmart Centroamérica in 2006. In 2009, Walmart México (a publicly traded company) acquired Walmart's operations in Central America and in 2010, Walmart México became Walmart de México y Centroamérica. The headquarters are in San Jose, Costa Rica.
Walmart Central America CEO: Cristina Ronski
Brands: Supercenters (Walmart), Supermarket (Masxmenos, La Unión, Paiz, La Despensa de Don Juan), Warehouses (Maxi Palí, Maxi Despensa), Discount (Palí, Despensa Familiar)
Countries of Operation: 5
The Walmart Supercenter provides value to customers through service, variety, and price. There are Walmart Supercenters in all the Central American countries where we operate.
The supermarket format provides a value proposition based on quality, convenience, and service, all with the help of a wide range of basic and differentiated products. The banners include Mas x Menos in Costa Rica, Superpaiz in Guatemala and Honduras, La Union in Nicaragua, and La Despensa de Don Juan in El Salvador.
The Discount Compact Hypermarket and Soft Discount formats were created to serve customers who are looking for low prices on a wide range of products, like groceries, household care and personal goods, in addition to special appliances and textiles. You will find stores across Central America under these names:
Walmart’s commitment across Central America remains rooted in improving economic opportunity for our associates and stakeholders, becoming a more sustainable company and supporting our local community.
In addition to saving customers money on the products and services they need, we take pride in offering jobs and growth potential for our associates and suppliers. For example, our direct farm program in Central America, called Tierra Fértil (Fertil Land), serves as a best-in-class model for our global organization, as we work with thousands of small- to medium-size farmers to ensure environmentally sustainable practices and long-term business relationships.
We also work with small- and medium-sized manufacturing businesses, many of which are led by women, through the program Una Mano para Crecer (A Hand to Grow). This program offers training and advisory services to our small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in manufacturing.
In 2023 we bought $180 million in total from more than 1,100 small- and medium-size suppliers through Tierra Fértil and Una Mano para Crecer.