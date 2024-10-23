Cristina Ronski is chief executive officer of Walmart Central America, responsible for a business that includes more than 900 stores across four formats, 15 distribution centers, 10 food production plants, and more than 36,000 associates across five countries in the region. She was named CEO of Walmart Central America in January 2024, becoming the first woman to hold this position in the region's history.

Cristina joined Walmart in 2019 as vice president of merchandising (CMO) for Walmart Central America, where she distinguished herself for her strategic capacity and leadership in forming high-performance teams, as well as her focus on accelerating the omnichannel strategy. In 2022, she moved to Walmart Mexico to develop the health and wellness strategy.

Cristina has a strong career spanning over 27 years in international consumer, retail and pharmaceutical companies in the United States, Asia, the Caribbean and Latin America. Prior to joining Walmart, she led the Japan, Australia, New Zealand and emerging markets region for Abbott Nutrition and previously held various regional leadership and general management positions for SC Johnson and Kimberly Clark in the United States, Puerto Rico, Malaysia and Singapore, overseeing operations in 20 countries.

Cristina holds an MBA with a focus on marketing from the University of Wisconsin.