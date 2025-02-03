Venessa Yates serves as president and chief executive officer of Walmart Canada. In this role, Venessa leads more than 100,000 associates and sets the strategic direction for the company’s omnichannel retail operations.





Venessa joined Walmart in 2016 and has held several key roles within the company. Most recently, she was the senior vice president and general manager of Walmart+, leading a dedicated team committed to delivering exceptional value and best-in-class service to its members. Previously, Venessa led strategic initiatives for the Walmart U.S. Merchandising division, implemented competitive category strategies within Snacks and transformed Walmart’s Private Brands portfolio in both Food and Consumables.





Prior to Walmart, Venessa held various leadership positions at notable retailers globally, including Woolworths and ALDI stores. Her successful implementation of customer and member strategies across various countries significantly contributed to sustained and transformative growth.





Venessa is an active member of the Walmex Board of Directors. Originally from Australia, she is an alumna of the University of New England, where she earned her Bachelor of Commerce with majors in Marketing and Human Resource Management.