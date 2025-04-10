Miles van Rensburg is president and CEO of Massmart. He is a seasoned executive with more than 25 years of experience in the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sector, both in South Africa and internationally. Having lived and worked in multiple markets around the world, he brings a global perspective to his leadership roles.

After a stint with Bridgestone retail, Miles joined Coca-Cola in South Africa where he held various positions of increasing responsibility across the Southern and East Africa region, eventually serving as commercial director of Coca-Cola South Africa. His international career with Coca-Cola then took him to leadership roles in Asia, the United States, and Europe, deepening his expertise in global FMCG markets and trends.

Prior to joining Massmart in March 2025, Miles was based in Dublin, Ireland, where he led Coca-Cola’s International McDonald’s Division. In this role, he was responsible for the strategic direction, innovation, and operational management of all McDonald's Division markets outside of North America, covering more than 26,000 restaurants that serve more than 35 million customers daily across 100+ countries.

Miles holds a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing from the University of Pretoria and a Master of Business Leadership (MBL) from the University of South Africa.